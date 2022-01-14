Conor McGregor generated more money than Canelo Álvarez in 2021

Conor McGregor at the press conference prior to his third duel against Dustin Poirier, scheduled for UFC 264. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

conor mcgregor Y Saul Alvarez they represent two effigies that have managed to tame the complexity of the cage and the strings. Despite the contrasting results, The Notorious Y Cinnamon They emerged as the combat athletes who received the most money per minute played on the canvas between May 1, 2020 and 2021.

An analysis by Online Betting Guide revealed that only the Irish managed to surpass the direct income of the Mexican, compared to the amount of time that both jumped onto the scene in their disciplines. Hence, they are ranked as the leader and sub-leader of the list with a total gain of 22 and 32 million dollars, respectively.

The British betting community established that McGregor would have pocketed 8 million 695 thousand 652 dollars for every 60 seconds in the octagon, compared to Alvarez’s $444,444 per minute in the ring. To reach this result, he considered the report of the magazine Forbes about the 50 highest paid athletes of the year.

The contrast of the numbers

The study only contemplates an average of three minutes of the former featherweight and lightweight monarch in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a mark related to the figure of 2:32 ‘of the second round in which he was defeated by technical knockout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. However, he did not take into account the first five-minute episode corresponding to the rematch between wonders.

Dustin Poirier celebrates his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Following his knockout, he evened the fight streak between the two at 1-1. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Still in his slip in front of Diamond, the only fight in which he participated in the period linked to the gazette and his second with the American, the eight-minute count would reflect that McGregor actually made $2.75 million for every 60 seconds in which he competed on January 24, 2021 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. With this, his record as a professional reached 22 wins and five defeats.

A similar case is that of Alvarez, given that Online Betting Guide timed his stay in the ring at a standard 24 rounds; that is, 72 minutes. The foregoing, derived from their disputes before Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders Y Caleb Plant, where he accumulated 22 rounds. Despite this, between May 2020 and 2021, it was only measured at Callum Smith and the boxer of Turkish origin.

On December 19, 2020, Cinnamon dethroned the Englishman from the super middleweight scepters of the world boxing association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC), also ended his undefeated 27 games. A unanimous decision of 119-109, 119-109 and 117-111 favored the Guadalajara native at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Canelo Álvarez during his brawl against Caleb Plant, in which he would later be crowned the boss of the super middleweight category. (Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images for Hennessy VSOP)

Likewise, on February 27, 2021, he retained the gold against the mandatory rival of the organization chaired by Mauricio Sulaiman. Yildirim’s corner decided that the fighter would not return to the ring for the fourth round at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. So that Saul Alvarez participated in 15 rounds; in a matter of time, 45 minutes. Calculating your net income per minute is 711 thousand 111,111 dollars.

The numbers continue with a higher balance of 2 million 38 thousand 888,889 dollars of Conor McGregor over Saúl Álvarez. Although, the rest of 2021 painted differently for the two. The Notorious failed in his attempt to finish Poirier at the consummation of his trilogy, while Cinnamon knocked out saunders Y plant to reach the 168 pound supremacy.

