Confined again? Check out these 10 options for movies, series and documentaries

Due to the rise in infections by Covid-19 and the deltamicron, ómicron and flurona variants, we see ourselves once again in the need to be locked up at home. Don’t despair, if you don’t know what to watch we recommend these series, movies and documentaries so you don’t poke your eyes out of boredom.

“Euphoria”

This is not just any teen series. The lead, Zendaya won an Emmy Award for her fantastic performance as Rue, a 17-year-old teenager who is addicted to drugs and although she tries to stay sober she fails time and time again. Everything changes in his life when he meets Jules, a transsexual girl, who becomes someone important in his life. Strong emotions, tragedies and many parties will lead these two girls to face the worst and best moments of their lives while they are still in high school.

· Where? hbo max

“Woman-fragranced coffee”

If you feel like it’s a telenovela to cry and scream, you can’t miss the rehash of the successful telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer” from 1994 that has had its previous Mexican versions: “Destilando amor” and “Cuando seas mía”. This new version hooks the public with the love between Gaviota and Sebastián, who will have to face the difficulties they present for being from different social classes and show everyone that love always wins.

· Where? Netflix

“west world”

Is science fiction your thing? Delve into this story follows life in an amusement park of the future. In which the hosts are androids with which humans can fulfill their darkest and dirtiest fantasies. What would happen if they became conscious? Find out in this series.

· Where? HBO Max

“Chucky”

The most feared and loved movie doll returns to a wonderful series that complements black humor, violence and suspense in the best way. This series is not boring at all. “Chucky” appears at a garage sale where a boy named Jake shops for his collection. What he doesn’t know is that his new acquisition will bring terror and a lot of blood to his family and the people around him.

· Where? Star +

“God’s Story”

It’s time to get intellectual, and there’s nothing better than doing it with Morgan Freeman. This documentary series tells us about God in all his forms. It explores various cultures, religions and the faith that is professed to each deity, it is also explored in a scientific way from neuroscience to cosmology, among others.

· Where? Disney+/Nat Geo

“Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”

Prepare your wands because Harry Potter is back, this time in a documentary that brings together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and part of the cast of this successful saga to talk about the movies, anecdotes and how this film franchise impacted their lives so dear to many fans.

· Where? hbo max

“Don’t look up”

Give yourself the opportunity to see this incredible film with a sensational cast that includes Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, among other artists. This is the story of two astronomers who must undertake a media tour to alert humanity about an asteroid that is going to destroy the planet, they must fulfill their mission or it will be too late for everyone.

· Where? Netflix

“20 years don’t matter”

Romantic comedies cannot be missing from this list. We recommend you watch the story of Alice, a separated mature woman with a son, who lives a monotonous life in a job that doesn’t seem to value her. Her career rises when she is seen appearing in a photo with a boy much younger than her. Alice uses the boy for her benefit, but inadvertently and unknowingly falls in love while facing many obstacles to consummate their love.

· Where? Amazon Prime Video

“Charm”

For the little ones, “Enchantment”, the new Disney movie, is a fantastic option. It is about a young woman named Mirabel who is apparently the last hope of her family when it begins to lose its magical powers. Magic that Mirabel does not possess, so with her own abilities she must defend her own, even from themselves.

Where? Disney+

“Wheel of Time”

To close this list, we suggest you watch this epic fantasy series with a super actress as the protagonist, Rosamund Pike. In a post-apocalyptic world called “The Third Age”, a woman named Moiraine embarks on a dangerous world journey to search for the “Dragon Reborn”, a character who can save the world from darkness.

· Where? Amazon Prime Video

rad