Cofepris authorizes Paxlovid, Pfizer’s anti-Covid medicine

The Federal Commission against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorized Paxlovid, the anti-Covid-19 treatment from the Pfizer laboratory.

The drug that combines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in tablet form will be used to treat adult patients with mild or moderate Covid-19 and at risk of complications.

The authorization comes while Mexico is experiencing its fourth wave of infections.

The two components of Paxlovid work together to reduce hospitalization and mortality rates from this virus by up to 88%.

The first, nirmatrelvir, inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein, preventing the virus from replicating; while the second, ritonavir, slows the breakdown of the drug to help it stay in the body longer.

Pfizer’s anti-Covid-19 pill: Paxlovid

Pfizer’s treatment, called Paxlovid, consists of two pills daily taken for five days.

A clinical trial among 2,200 people showed, according to the company, that it is safe and that it reduces the risk of hospitalizations and deaths among people at risk by 88%.

Pfizer’s treatment had previously been authorized in the European Union. The United States has already paid for 10 million treatments for nearly $5.3 billion.

The authorization comes at a time when coronavirus cases are increasing in Mexico, driven by the Omicron variant, the most infectious seen to date.

The highly mutated variant is better able to evade immunity conferred by a previous infection, and health authorities are urging the public to be boosted with messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines to achieve a higher degree of protection.

How does the new treatment work?

Unlike vaccines, anticovid pill it does not target the coronavirus’s ever-evolving spike protein used to invade cells.

Authorization is still awaited for another anti-sickness pill developed by pharmaceutical company Merck, which is also taken for five days.

Independent experts narrowly voted in favor of the treatment, but raised concerns about its safety, including potential harm to the fetuses of pregnant women and possible damage to the DNA strand.

The two treatments work in different ways within the body, and the Pfizer pill is not believed to carry the same level of risks.

Great Britain and Denmark have already given the green light to the treatment made by Merck.