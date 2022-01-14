Coachella returns in April with a poster headed by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West

Together with Glastonbury and Primavera Sound (Barcelona), Coachella is one of the great musical events that has not yet managed to seal its return in a pandemic. Now, after three suspensions due to Covid, the festival that has been held since 1999 in Indio (California) aims to hold its 21st edition over two weekends in April, from April 15 to 17 and from 22 to 24.

Pointing to those dates, the organization released a poster headed by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West (under his new name, Ye). A trio of artists succeeding those who were confirmed for the canceled April 2021 version (Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean).

Also appearing on the 2022 lineup are Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Swedish House Mafia, Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Danny Elfman, Disclosure, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Fatboy Slim, Karol G and Jamie XX

Although the cases of Covid due to the Omicron variant are on the rise in the United States, the event hopes that the health scenario and the incorporation of a series of measures allow it to take place. It would be his comeback since April 2019, when Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande led the bill for two weekends.