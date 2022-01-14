Chris Pratt Shares Jurassic World: Dominion News

News



It’s about to come Jurassic World: Dominion, and its protagonist, Chris Pratt has shared new images of the third installment of this new saga. This time, something very good is coming, as the original Jurassic Park cast returns, including Jeff goldblum (the great meme), Laura Dern Y Sam Neil.

Lead actor Chris Pratt posted a cool photo on Instagram showing DeWanda Wise, along with Pratt’s character, Owen Grady. Pratt writes: Can’t wait to share the big screen with the great and powerful @dewandawise as she makes an entrance she’ll never forget. Blessed. Humiliated. Grateful.”

The actress DeWanda Wise, has been positioning herself little by little. He has appeared in The Good Wife, The Mentalist, Shots Fired and also recently appeared in Netflix’s Fatherhood. At the moment we don’t know anything about his character in Jurassic World: Dominion. We only have him that Dominion opens in theaters on June 10, 2022.

Here we leave you the image shared by Chris, Arturo, Pratt: