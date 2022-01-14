Chris Hemsworth’s “funny” gift to his brother Liam for his birthday

The stars of “Avengers” and “Isn’t It Romantic” are among the funniest actors in Hollywood today, as Chris Hemsworth’s message to his younger brother, Liam, proves it. In honor of Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband’s birthday, Chris posted an Instagram photo of a totally ripped Liam at the gym.

“Happy birthday @liamhemsworth, I hope this is the year you finally get fit and take care of yourself. To help with your transformation I am going to give you a 10% discount on a @centrfit membership #familydiscount I love you”, says the message next to the postcard. It’s just some light banter between brothers.

Centrfit, for reference, is Father Hemsworth’s digital health and fitness program, offering remote workouts and activities. And while there’s no doubt that actors hit the gym hard and regularly, a shirtless photo of their dad in 2018 proves they have some great genes, too.

Liam Hemsworth responded to your brother’s gesture

Meanwhile, the birthday boy had nothing but nice things to say on Instagram, where he posted a short video shot at the gym. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who sent me birthday wishes! I love you all! These cakes that were also sent to me should really help me on my health and fitness journey! Cheers guys!”

He also gave a special shout out to Chris and the 10% discount offer. “What a gift!” he said. “The gift of health!…I needed to continue my fitness journey.” Of course, Chris responded in the comments with laughing emojis. Incredible relationship between these stars!