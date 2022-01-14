Chris Hemsworth Teases Brother Liam On His Birthday And Tells Him To Get ‘Fit’

Chris Hemsworth makes fun of younger brother Liam Hemsworth in a fun birthday message.

It will interest you: Andrew Garfield reveals that Disney told him he was not “handsome enough”

the star of The Hunger Games turned 32 on Thursday, January 13, and on Instagram, Chris, 38, shared a shirtless photo of Liam, joking in the caption that “hopefully” this year he’ll “finally” get in shape .

The “Thor” actor even offered his little brother a “family discount” on his fitness program, Centr.

“Happy birthday @liamhemsworth, I hope this is the year you finally get fit and take care of yourself. To help you with your transformation, I’m giving you 10% off a @centrfit #familydiscount membership,” Chris wrote. “love you.”

It also included a photo of Liam giving a thumbs up next to presents, balloons and a birthday cake, as well as a flashback photo of the star as a child.

In a video on his own Instagram page, Liam beamed as he gave Chris a “special thanks” for the discount: “I really appreciate it mate. It’s just the kick in the butt I needed to continue my fitness journey.” Here’s to a happy and healthy year for everyone. Lots of love.”

“Thank you everyone who sent me birthday wishes! I love you all!” wrote in the caption. “These cakes you also sent me should really help me on my health and fitness journey! Cheers guys!”

Chris has been known to continually prank Liam on social media. In December, he shared photos of him shaking hands with his brother, calling him one of his fans, named “Leon.”

“Always great to interact with my fans. I met this young man recently, he reminded me of my younger self,” she wrote. “Not in looks, but in a true entrepreneurial attitude. He insisted on the resemblance and I assured him that no one else has this look. It was great meeting you Leon, good luck in the future.”

For Chris’s birthday in August, his brothers Liam and Luke, 41, got him back by trolling him on Instagram. Liam wrote “Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth” next to a photo of him with Luke instead of posting a photo of Chris. Chris responded to his brothers, following up on the joke, writing in the comments on Liam’s post, “I’m the best photographer in the world.”

Keep reading: Kylie Jenner becomes the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram

Luke also pranked Chris by posting a selfie of him and Liam while wishing the “Avengers” star a happy birthday.