China’s Bilibili platform bans streaming of ‘violent video games’ — Kudasai

Chinese video platform bilibili has declared that it will ban the live broadcast of more than 60 video games, including the popular series Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Y The Witcher 3, to comply with regulatory guidelines, in the latest sign that the companies are following efforts by the Chinese government to purge the domestic gaming industry of content it disapproves of.

Bilibili’s live streaming unit said in a statement Monday that the decision to ban live streaming of these video games and others like Heart of Iron, Rainbow Six Siege Y World of Tanks it had been taken to comply with the guidelines of the Ministry of Culture and other authorities, which consider that these titles are not suitable for public dissemination. «Bilibili will ban the live broadcast of games with bloody, violent and pornographic content» the Shanghai-based company said in the statement.

Chinese authorities have tightened their control over video game content, treating it like movies and TV series when it comes to censorship, and launching a campaign against video game addiction. However, increased regulatory scrutiny is making it harder for video games developed by foreign studios to reach the country’s 666 million gamers, as the Chinese government has emphasized approving content that promotes positive social values.

China has already banned some games, such as Plague Inc, a real-time strategy simulation video game that allows players to create a pathogen to wipe out humanity. It was blocked from purchase by Chinese users on the Apple App Store and Steam in March 2020 after it gained popularity during the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

Video game related video content is an important part of what Bilibili offers on its platform. According to the statistics provided by Bilibili, the video game category accumulated more than 24 million videos in 2021, with a combined duration of about 5 million hours.

China’s government has stepped up surveillance of the country’s video game industry, the world’s largest in 2021, with an estimated $49.3 billion in business, according to data from the World Economic Forum and Statista. The freeze on new video game licenses in China has been extended until 2022, dashing earlier hopes that the process would resume in late 2021.

Source: South China Morning Post

