Carlos Salcedo and Yeferson Soteldo: what is known about the exchange between Tigres and Toronto FC

Although Carlos Salcedo He already played his first game with tigers at the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League, the central defender’s decision remains unchanged, he will seek to leave the team Michael Herrera to try his luck at a club outside of Mexico.

Although the player’s whereabouts were initially unknown, it was recently revealed where the player would go. Titan and its course points to Major League Soccer (mls). According to Vladimir Garcia of TUDN told that the UANL Tigers and the Toronto Football Club they would be making an arrangement to exchange Yeferson Soteldo by Salcedo.

Yeferson Soteldo currently plays for the Toronto club but not having had an outstanding performance in the MLS, the Venezuelan player would change his mind and would reach the MX League; the first team in which he would participate would be in the Louse Blacksmith.

After what Carlos Salcedo told the club his intentions to leave, the people from Monterrey started looking for a player who can cover their absence and the profile of Yefferson Soteldo It would be the one that caught the attention of those from Nuevo León.

The negotiations would already be advanced, according to the US press about the future of Carlos Salcedo with the Toronto F.C., there was even talk that the Canadian club has already put on the table of the Tigres board the proposal to hire the Titan.

One of the things that the San Nicolás de los Garzas squad would demand would be the payment that covers the rest of the contract for the Titan now that it has valid until December 2022, therefore, if Carlos Salcedo leaves the institution, Toronto FC would cover the termination of the contract and part of the economic negotiations would involve Soteldo.

Carlos Salcedo would not easily leave the Monterrey squad, so those of the Volcano they would seek to tie the Jefferson’s signing and then they would let him go. The Mexican player became one of the club’s most outstanding footballers and since Miguel Herrera took the reins of the club, considered the defender as one of his bases of offensive and defensive tactical game; his qualities to look for goals has allowed him to diversify his participation on the pitch.

When it became known about Salcedo’s request to go out in the winter market, it was rumored what the reasons would be for the also player of the Mexican team I wouldn’t be comfortable with them felines, and the first argument that jumped was his relationship with Miguel Herrera.

After having worked with Herrera’s style and not matching it, he decided to look for options to leave since he got tired of wearing the UANL shirt. It should be remembered that during the previous tournament (Opening 2021) Carlos starred in some scandals with the coach Well, he was upset when he came out of change in the royal classic against scratched.

At the start of Clausura 2022, the 28-year-old starred in one of the plays that gave Tigres the first draw at the start of the championship. When the club looked like it would lose to Santos Laguna, Sebastián Córdova sent a cross into the area and the ball landed at Salcedo’s feet.

The Titan He knew how to finish the play and in compensation time he made it 1 – 1 of the game. He celebrated the goal with the rest of the team since with it they managed to distribute the points of the first day.

On the other hand, Carlos Salcedo comes from recover from your COVID-19 infection. Shortly before the Grita México 2022 tournament formally began, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco fell ill and was isolated for two weeks until he recovered.

