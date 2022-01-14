Cardi B could have taken her own life because of defamatory comments

Cardi B credit: Bang Showbiz

The rapper Cardi B has made some shocking statements as she passed this week by the court. The interpreter decided to sue a “youtuber” known as Tasha as a result of some offensive and humiliating comments against her person that the communicator spread without any kind of consideration on her platform channel.

Such an action took its toll on the apparently already fragile self-esteem of the artist, who has acknowledged when giving testimony that she even contemplated the possibility of taking her own life because of the damage suffered. The hip hop star, a mother of two with her husband Offset, has described her mindset in those days as “extremely suicidal”.

During her visit to this court in the state of Georgia, Cardi B has burst into tears on several occasions and has also revealed that she has suffered migraines, anxiety and fatigue due to the tension derived from so many insults. The defendant has to answer to justice for the humiliation inflicted on the New York singer in her personal space, where she assured that the vocalist continued to practice prostitution, that she had contracted venereal diseases and that she used drugs on a regular basis.

The author of hits like ‘Bodak Yellow’ went through a deep depression as a result and refused for almost a year to sleep in the same bed as her husband, who has also been emotionally affected by the lies spilled by Tasha. Cardi’s lawyers, who started this legal process in 2019, demand financial compensation from the defendant and that she retract the “false and defamatory information” that she has been sharing so far.