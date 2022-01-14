Cardi B confessed that she wanted to take her own life after the alleged lies published by a blogger

    Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, the ones who have shared the most with other celebrities

    02:26

  • Alec Baldwin to hand over his phone as part of investigation into ‘Rust’ set tragedy

    01:17

  • Kanye West is under investigation for allegedly punching a fan who asked him for an autograph

    01:47

  • “They put the gun behind my head,” says Jesús Mendoza about the assault he suffered

    03:40

  • They rob the bus of La Original Banda El Limón in Monterrey

    01:37

  • Eric del Castillo says he is not hired because of his position on the COVID-19 vaccine

    02:44

  • Floyd Mayweather, Kanye West, Madonna and Jason Lee throw an epic party

    01:35

  • Jesús Mendoza responds to those who say he faked an assault for publicity

    01:34

  • What does it mean for the crown to strip Prince Andrew of all titles? An expert explains

    05:05

  • Yuri ‘fights’ against the coronavirus in a fun battle

    01:40

  • No longer ‘Her Royal Highness’: Queen Elizabeth strips her son Prince Andrew of his titles

    00:27

  • A month after the death of Vicente Fernández, Doña ‘Cuquita’ is still sad but surrounded by her family

    00:45

  • Famous ARVs: they miss Don Chente, without Prince Felipe titles and Chyno Miranda’s health

    06:34

  • Chyno Miranda: they reveal his state of health, after saying that he was hospitalized

    00:48

  • La Original Banda El Limón Suffers Attack During Bus Transfer in Nuevo León

    00:48

  • Queen Elizabeth turns her back on Prince Andrew over sexual harassment lawsuit

    02:38

  • Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman take each other in the heart, and in the skin

    01:08

  • These are the exclusive dream vacations that Maluma had in the Turks and Caicos Islands

    04:08

  • Camilo launched a new song, and that’s how he danced it with Evaluna and Indigo

    01:08

