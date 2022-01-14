Camila Cabello, Myke Towers and Tainy unite their roots in ‘Oh Na Na’ | Music

already warned Camila Hair hours before the release of his new song. oh na na along with Myke Towers and Tainy was going to sound very powerful in the ears of all his fans. And so it has been.

The song has seen the light this Friday, October 29, being one of the undoubted protagonists of the list of novelties. In addition, it is a preview of his next studio album Family, in which Camila will pay tribute to her Cuban roots.

oh na na brings some of the most hypnotizing urban pop sounds. It has the style of each and every one of the artists that are part of this project. A project that also comes in English and Spanish. Yes indeed. Camila assures that there will be songs exclusively in Spanish on this new album.

for now, oh na na It does not have an official video clip, so we will have to wait to see if our protagonists finally dare to join in front of the camera. What is certain is that this collaboration is going to give something to talk about in the charts.

The cover is also a leading element of the release. This is a work by Miranda Makaroff in which Camilla, Myke and Tainy they appear characterized and surrounded by pieces of fruit. It’s a song with a lot of flavor!

The launch has had a great reception among the fans of the artists. Everyone was waiting for the premiere of this collaboration that faithfully represents the pride of feeling Latino. A pride that they have decided to transfer as best they know how to do: through music.

But the truth is that oh na na will not be the only song that will be part of Family. Will also do it Don’t Go Yet, another of Cabello’s most recent hits, and The good life. In an interview with LOS40, he assured that for the first one he was inspired by C. Tangana. Specifically, at his Tiny Desk concert. “At that dinner table with friends and family. That vibe was the one I wanted to cultivate for this stage of my life,” he confessed.

When will the artist release the next advance of her album? Will it be complete in Spanish? We will have to wait to find out. For now, let’s give it our all with Oh Na Na.