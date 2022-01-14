Camila Cabello and Olivia Rodrigo will perform this year at the MTV VMA Awards | culture and entertainment

The singers Camila Cabello and Olivia Rodrigo will be two of the stars who will perform at this year’s MTV Music Video Awards (VMA) awards gala, which will be held next September in New York.

Cabello, who already starred in a resounding performance in the 2019 edition singing “Señorita” with her partner, Shawn Mendes, will perform her latest single “Don’t Go Yet” on this occasion.

In addition to the Cuban-American, the Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo, one of the most popular singers of the year in the US after having set several records on Spotify with her first single, will also take the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “Driver License”.

Nominated for five VMAs, including two of the most prominent -Best Artist of the Year and Song of the Year-, the 18-year-old will sing her third single, “good 4 u”.

Lil Nas X, Lorde and Machine Gun Kelly complete the list of performances, although MTV assures that there are still artists to be announced before the ceremony, which will take place on September 12.

In this edition, which highlights the novelty of the “neutral gender” that has been awarded to 14 categories, the singers Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations, with seven and six respectively.

Bieber is the main favorite thanks to several collaborations, among which “POPSTAR”, with DJ Khaled and Drake, stands out, while Thee Stallion plays almost all his ballots on the provocative song “WAP”, with Cardi B.

In the next place, with five nominations, are, in addition to Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon and Lil Nas X, followed by 24kGoldn, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, with four.

In the video of the year category, the most outstanding, in addition to Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and SZA compete for “Kiss Me More”, Ed Sheeran for “Bad Habits”, Lil Nas X for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and The Weeknd for “Save Your Tears”.