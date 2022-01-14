By Banamex, company offers 16 billion dollars in cryptocurrencies

A company located in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, seeks to create the first hybrid banking in Mexico and for this it has offered 16 billion dollars in cryptocurrencies by the financial institution Banamex.

On Tuesday, the signing citi, which bought the Mexican bank in 2001, revealed that it will leave consumer banking and business banking in CitiBanamex, as part of its new strategic vision.

This Thursday, through a statement, the firm Isatek stated through its executive director, Alfonso Jimenez Perez, its interest in acquiring the assets of Banamex and launched the first offer, for 16 billion dollars from its cryptocurrency Amero, to create the first hybrid banking entity in Mexico.

The leading cryptocurrency firm unveiled its offering once Citi Group put Banamex up for sale as part of its plan to close commercial banking operations in Mexico.

The businessman pointed out that they are attentive to know “how much the amount for the purchase, in cryptocurrencies, of the financial institution would amount to”, whose assets for sale include its branches, Afore, insurance, business debit cards and credit.

He pointed out that in financial circles there are versions of offers for Banamex, between 13 thousand and 14 billion dollars, for which “Isatek raises its hand with the first offer for 16 billion dollars in cryptocurrencies”.

According to private analysts, the business of Banamex would reach up to 15 billion dollars by being the fifth largest player in the Mexican financial market.

Jiménez Pérez said that with the transaction he intends to “expand Isatek’s foray into the financial market, promoter of Amero, the Mexican cryptocurrency backed by property for an amount of 60 billion dollars.

He remembered that now that the Bank of Mexico is going to create its own cryptocurrency, Isatek wants to “enter hybrid banking” adding that “globally hybrid banks are forming and traditional banks are now into cryptocurrencies.”

This Thursday, the Mexican president, Andrew Manuel Lopez workshop, requested this “return Banamex to Mexico” after the US Citigroup announced that it will close its retail banking operations in the country, which includes the CitiBanamex brand.

In addition, the president “celebrated” that the Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas sheet, owner of Banco Azteca, “has expressed his interest in buying it.”

And he considered that “the same could be thought” of Charles Slim of Inbursa, of Carlos Hank Gonzalez of Banorte and Jose Javier Garza Calderon and a group of investors from the northern state of Nuevo León.

