BTS: Jungkook is officially the most handsome man in the world | K-POP

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

One more reason for the ARMY to melt for the idol

It is not a secret that the members of BTS are considered among the most handsome artists in the world, but now there is an “official confirmation” that shows Jungkook as the most beautiful in the whole world.

The site known for its ranking surveys, KingChoice, conducted a poll to find the most handsome man in the world among more than 100 candidates that appeared on its 2021 list and after millions of users cast their vote, the singer of “ Butter” was placed at number one.

Jungkook won by a margin of over 1 million votes. and there were more than 2.4 million people who voted for him; Cha Eun Woo from fellow K-Pop band ASTRO came in second place.

Fellow BTS member Jin, who is also known for his beauty and is nicknamed “Worldwide Handsome,” came in third place with 450,000 votes. The top 5 is completed by Xiao Zhan with 258 thousand votes and Hyunbin with 165 thousand.

Another member of BTS, Kim Taehyung, appears in the top 10 of the most handsome men in the world, with 70 thousand votes, in eighth place; in the ninth is Johnny Depp.