Britney Spears. 23 years of “…Baby One More Time”, the album that changed his life

The last three months have been a revolution in the life of Britney Spears. Last November, the singer was released from the guardianship that her father had exercised over her for 13 years; a month later, the “Princess of Pop” turned 40 announcing her upcoming wedding with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and in his social networks, he is constantly shown with little clothes and suggestive dances.

This Wednesday, the singer celebrates the 23rd anniversary of her already emblematic album “…Baby one more time”, which has so far sold 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.

This work brought Spears fame, recognition and millions of dollars, but also harassment from the press and instability that led her to lose direction in her life and career at some point.

Thus, after a series of public nervous breakdowns – including one in which the singer attacked a paparazzi with an umbrella – a judge ruled on February 1, 2008 that her father, James Parnell Spears, receive financial and personal control over his daughter.

Although the singer’s erratic behavior indicated that she was not in a good mental state, the details of her condition were taken care of at the beginning of her “breakdown” by her surroundings.

Last year it premieredBritney vs. Spears”, documentary where it was revealed that the artist’s father used a diagnosis of “dementia” as one of his arguments to justify imposing legal guardianship on her.

The last years of the singer’s life have not been easy, for example, she revealed before a judge in Los Angeles, in the litigation against her father, that she was drugged for years by him to make her pass as mentally incompetent.

with feet in reality

For psychiatrist Diana Ramírez, the fact that a patient like Britney is prescribed and takes medication does not mean that she cannot take control of her life.

“When you see her speak, you see a playful person, she speaks with meaning, so people can see that she has her feet in reality, a person with a mental imbalance is erratic and scattered, and she is always very level-headed” said the specialist.

This opinion seems supported by the multiple tours, video clips and television appearances that Britney Spears has had in the last 13 years, where she was seen to be lucid and very conscientious for the long working hours to which she was subjected.

Most people remember when Britney publicly shaved her head in February 2007, and most of those who haven’t have probably seen photos of the incident. Although at the time there was no idea why he did it, according to the psychiatrist consulted by THE UNIVERSAL two things were clear: “I was in pain and desperate.”

“These types of attitudes speak of a person on the verge of collapse, a person who feels beyond their limits and seeks to vent that pain or despair through an act of breaking, as in his case it could be cracking his skull and attack of rage that he had later, “he commented.

a strange guardianship

A year later, Britney Spears was placed under guardianship, according to New York Times, meaning that his personal and financial affairs would be handled by someone else, in this case, largely by his father.

Court documents detailing portions of the conservatorship, including mandatory drug testing and treatment with lithium (a drug typically used to treat bipolar disorder), were leaked in 2016, but the exact reasons for it are still unknown to the public. guardianship.

“While we don’t know exactly why this settlement was made for Spears, certain aspects of her case are troubling to many, including the fact that the conservatorship remained in place 13 years later, against Britney’s wishes, a situation in which it has become increasingly vocal,” said lawyer Carolina Marín.

While Britney fought for her freedom, her millions of fans around the world did so with her and it was thanks to the hashtag #FreeBritney, created in 2019, that everyone joined in the same cry.

The #FreeBritney resurfaced in 2021, with Spears herself using the hashtag in a post by Instagram after a court ruled in July that Spears could retain her own attorney as she seeks to end her conservatorship.

“A guardianship is a legal arrangement in which a judge appoints a person or a team of people (called the “guardian”) to help care for another person (called the “ward”), who is deemed incapable of self-care. herself. This settlement is intended to help someone who may not understand the importance and consequences of their decisions from making decisions that cause significant physical or financial harm to you. Once a court grants a guardianship, only a court can lift it”, the lawyer pointed out.

The specialist explained that, in general, when judges grant a guardianship, they specify both the duration and the scope. In other words, they will say how long the agreement is likely to last and what kind of decisions the guardian is allowed to participate in.

“Guardians are usually put in place for people with significant cognitive impairment, or problems with memory, learning new things, concentration or decision making and in the case of the singer who has been seen working tirelessly, This deterioration is not visible, at least not physically, because it is a fact that she is able to work and she does it,” Marín said.

uncommon judgment

For his part, for the doctor of psychiatry, Omar Minaya, most of the guardianships used for older people correspond to cases of dementia or severe cognitive impairment related to neurological trauma, such as a stroke.

In some cases, he also detailed that he has seen a tutor assigned to younger people with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Although mental health guardianships exist, they are not common. As a psychiatrist, I have only seen them used a few times in my career for people with mental illness. In most of the cases I have seen, the wards had intellectual disabilities in addition to their mental illness. On rare occasions, other wards experienced long-term impairment related to serious chronic mental illness.”

The doctor also reaffirms that a guardianship as long as Britney’s is unusual, because she had a psychiatric episode and was treated at the time, so it is not a constant condition in her life.

“Many psychiatric illnesses are episodic, meaning that someone spends much of their time in their usual state (either unaffected or minimally affected by the symptoms of their mental illness) and only part of their time is significantly affected. for the symptoms.

Due to the episodic nature and ability to manage many of the more serious symptoms of mental illness, something that broadly and continuously takes away someone’s rights, such as a conservatorship, is generally not appropriate.”

A worrying case

Putting all of this together, experts said, it’s easy to see why Spears’s case is troubling to so many, as her desire to be without a guardian was long denied from the outside, coupled with decisions in the your guardian is involved went beyond the realm of ensuring basic safety.

This was made clear in court documents obtained by New York Times They noted that Spears said she was coerced into action and denied funding to make cosmetic changes to her home, such as re-staining her kitchen cabinets, despite continuing a lucrative career.

“Since I did not evaluate Spears myself, I cannot answer questions about the need for this type of arrangement. As a psychiatrist, I find Spears’ case troubling. It highlights many issues related to how people with mental illness are sometimes treated. There is so much stigma attached to mental illness that includes misconceptions that people with mental illness are dangerous, lack knowledge, and cannot live full and independent lives,” added Onaya.

