Brian Cox rejected Game of Thrones and calls Johnny Depp “overrated”

Brian Cox is currently the star of the hit HBO series Succession, but before his run as Logan Roy, Cox turned down another big role for an even bigger TV series.

In his recently published memoirs Put the rabbit in the hat (via Esquire), Cox revealed that he was offered a role in the HBO fantasy series game of Thrones, but turned it down because the pay wasn’t exactly what he would have liked.

Cox went on to reveal that he was initially asked to play Robert Baratheon, the King of Westeros introduced in the first season and someone who is killed towards the end.

“I am often asked if I was offered a role in game of Thrones The reason is that all the other bastards were, and the answer is yes, I was supposed to be a king named Robert Baratheon, who apparently died when he was gored by a boar in season one,” Cox wrote in his book. “I know very little about game of Thrones So I can’t tell you if he was a major character or not, and I’m not going to Google him to see if he was, because I turned him down.”

The legendary actor said that while everyone else became very rich as part of their time on the show, he wouldn’t have enjoyed many of the benefits because he was killed off so early.

“Why? Good, game of Thrones It went on to be a huge success and everyone involved made an absolute fortune, of course,” Cox said. “But when it was originally offered, the money wasn’t that good, shall we say. Plus, I was going to be killed pretty soon, so I wouldn’t have had any of the long-term benefits of a hit show where your salary goes up with each passing season. So I passed him, and Mark Addy got gored by the boar instead.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, Cox mentions the fact that he turned down a role to play the governor in the Disney movie. pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a role that would eventually be taken over by Jonathan Pryce.

“The guy who led pirates was Gore Verbinski, with whom I did The ring, and he’s a lovely guy, but I think I wiped my notebook by turning down the governor,” Cox said. “It would have been a money spin, but of all the parts in that movie it was the most thankless, plus I would have ended up doing it movie after movie and missed out on all the other good things I’ve done. ”

Another reason Cox decided to turn down a role in Pirates, according to him, was that the franchise relied too heavily on actor Johnny Depp, whom Cox called “hyped” and “overhyped” in his work.

“Another thing with pirates of the Caribbean it’s that it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show, and Depp, while I’m sure he’s nice, he’s just so over the top, so overhyped,” Cox said. “I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come in with hands like that and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And did not do it. And subsequently, it has done even less. But people love him. Or they loved him. They don’t love him as much these days, of course.”