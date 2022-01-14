Blood tests are not used to diagnose active cases of Covid-19 and can give false negatives, warns the Ministry of Health

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) and the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE) of theSecretary of Health They called on the population not to resort to evidence serological to determine the contagion of Covid-19, fact that these, unlike the evidence from antigen Y PCRthey have no use for it.

In a statement released this Thursday, the agencies detailed that the evidence serological, using a sample of blood to detect antibodies against him SARS-CoV-2 virus, are of no use to diagnosis of the active presence of the virus, even in the acute phase of the disease, can give negative results.

“The results of these tests also cannot be used to rule out the infection, nor as a replacement for evidence from antigen or PCR, which are applied through a sample taken from the nose and/or mouth”, they expressed.

The dependencies of sector Health recommended to the population that in case of presenting symptom associated with the Covid-19, isolate for seven days, watch for signs of alarm as the oxygenation, heart rate and presence of fever, maintain basic prevention measures and ventilate closed spaces.

This Thursday, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) asked employers to recognize the covid permit so that the workers infected with the virus have access to incapacity for work.

The head of the Ministry of Labor, Luisa Mayor Lujan, expressed that given the concern generated by the refusal of some employers to accept the Excuse me covid which emits the IMSS, through which disability is facilitated in case of contagion, began a strategy together with dependency.

“These have been very difficult times, the employers have been very supportive and we hope that this time will not be the exception, so we make a joint call for empathy with the workers,” he said. Mayor Lujan.

The CEO of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, reiterated the call not to require a proof as evidence to grant incapacity and said that it is a legal issue.

“It is not a matter of opinion, it is a legal matter, we call for all employers from Mexico take it on,” he said. Zoe Robledo.

Zoé Robledo pointed out that from Monday, January 10, the process of covid permit online, where a questionnaire must be done and without the need for a quick test, the Excuse me as evidence to the employer that the inability.