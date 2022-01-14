Billie Leads Coachella Comeback

After more than two years without the iconic concert being able to take place due to the pandemic, the Coachella organization has everything ready to offer a show with more than 100 artists in California. Their line up is led by multiple Grammy winner Billie Eilish (2001); as well as Harry Styles (1994), Kanye West (1977), and for Colombia, Karol G (1991) will be at the closing. P26

Balance of the greats of Europe

According to a study carried out by KPMG, Bayern Munich, from Germany, was the only champion of the main European leagues that closed the 2020/2021 season with financial benefits. The winners of other leagues, such as Inter (Italy), Manchester City (England) and Atlético de Madrid (Spain) had losses. (LV)

Termoyopal sale closed

Haina Investment Company (HIC), a firm with 100% Dominican capital owned by the Vicini family, bought all the shares of the Termoyopal Group, made up of Termoyopal Generación, El Morro Thermoelectric Power Plant and Termoyopal Gas. HIC is dedicated to the investment and management of energy assets. In the Dominican Republic, it owns 50% of the Empresa Generadora de Energia Haina SA (ND)

Spain sets precedent in tests

With inflation and contagion skyrocketing, the high price of conducting covid-19 tests privately has been discussed a lot, particularly on social networks where users ask that they be regulated. In Spain, an interesting example has just been specified for discussion: the Government limited the price of antigen tests to 2.94 euros, around $4,000. The idea was “to make it more affordable, with balance”. (IB)

Self-help, the most read genre

According to the most recent report from the Buscalibre platform, Latin Americans “were very close to reading”, with the category of well-being and self-help being the preferred category by Colombians, with 180,000 books sold until December 2021. Likewise, the cities of Latin America that bought the most books during 2021 were Santiago, Bogotá and Mexico City. (sa)

Omicron is also online

The covid variant is not only a virus for people in everyday reality but also for digital security. According to FortiGuard Labs alert, in Latin America, the name Ómicron is being used by hackers to spread cyber viruses to people who open files with the title ‘OmicronStats.exe’. It also turns out to be the variant of a malware dedicated to data theft. (JL)

Cannabis could prevent covid-19

A study published in the journal ‘Journal of natural products’ found that the cannabis plant has two compounds that could prevent covid-19. Cbga and Cbda, which adhere to the S protein of sars cov-2 and through a process offer ways to prevent and treat the disease. The compounds were even found to help patients with HIV and hepatitis. (ace)

More companies reduce working hours

After a three-month trial with a four-day work week, Bolt co-founder and CEO Ryan Breslow confirmed that they will be the first tech unicorn to implement the shift permanently. Within the experiment they found that their collaborators had greater productivity, more commitment, and well-being reflected an increase in creativity. (LM)