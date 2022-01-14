Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West headline Coachella 2022

EFE

LOS ANGELES.- The renowned Coachella music festival returns after two years of hiatus, due to the coronavirus, with a poster headed by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West (now called Ye), in an edition that will take place from 15 to 17 and from April 22 to 24, as reported by the organization this Wednesday.

This festival held in Indio (California) is considered one of the most important in the world and takes place specifically in the Coachella Valley (in the Colorado desert), where a notable number of renowned Latin artists will also perform for two consecutive weekends. like Karol G, Anitta, Banda MS, Chicano Batman, Grupo Firme, Ed Maverick, Ela Minus, Jessie Reyez, Nathy Peluso, Omar Apollo, Pabllo Vittar or Natanael Cano.

The Spaniards Cariño and Paco Osuna make up the quota of visible faces of Hispanic music from a complete line-up of the Californian festival that will also bring groups such as Swedish House Mafia and 88Rising’s Head In The Clouds Forever, among others, back to the Empire Polo Club in Indio. .

For its part, YouTube will again be in charge this year of the official live streaming service for the two weekends in which this leading event of rock, indie, hip-hop, and electronic music is held, and it will be the channel official of the event, taking the music to millions of fans that the groups on the bill have all over the world.

In March 2020 Coachella confirmed its first cancellation. The festival was postponed to the fall of that year, but the pandemic meant that it could not be held then or in 2021.

Now, the percentages of vaccination against the virus are much higher in the United States, although the omicron variant has caused the number of infections to grow exponentially. However, from the organization of the event they are committed to being able to guarantee all sanitary measures and have already announced the face-to-face poster of a musical event that brings together more than 250,000 people live.

