Ben Affleck doesn’t like ‘Justice League’ at all

Today, I understand that Ben Affleck is cool. I mean, the guy is dating J-Lo, which should be enough to cleanse any single person and all of the resentment and regret.

It seems not. “Justice” and “League” still seem like sensitive topics for the star. If you’re catching up, Affleck appeared as Batman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), suicide squad (2016) and League of Justice (2017), neither of which was an especially good film. We know. He knows. recently declared to Los Angeles Times that the shooting of League of Justice It was “the worst experience”. He continued, adding, “It was horrible. It was everything I didn’t like about it. That was the moment I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ League of Justice it was so bad Because it could have been anything.”

Now, in a new interview with Entertainment WeeklyAffleck has had a few more words for the much-maligned superhero couple. “I had a very negative experience around League of Justice for a lot of different reasons,” he said. “I’m not blaming anyone, there are a lot of things that happened. But what really happened is that I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t find it interesting. And then some really dodgy, horrible things happened. But, that’s when I said to myself, I’m not going to do that anymore.”

Listen, we didn’t like it either. League of Justice. There are not many people who liked it. We’re just saying that, you know, maybe (nearly five years after the fact) we can all act like we don’t have to pretend we’re afraid of a CGI abomination called Steppenwolf. We are looking forward to the thousand installments of superhero movies in our future. Considering Affleck will be donning the suit again in Flashmaybe you should too.

