Ben Affleck could appear as Daredevil in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

MEXICO CITY.- This year, in addition to saying goodbye to the character of Batman in DC, Ben Affleck could appear in the next big film event in Marvel: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After what charlie cox, the Daredevil of the Netflix series, will star in a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the future of Matt Murdock within the MCU it could be linked not only to the face of Cox himself.

New information indicates that Ben Affleck, who played Marvel’s blind vigilante in 2003, could appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as a variant of Daredevil.

The rumor comes from @bigscreenleaks who has a very good reputation with leaks related to Marvel. According to the account, the studio contacted Affleck’s team in late 2021 with the intentions that he reprise his role as a variant of Matt Murdock.

“For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret, but Affleck was approached by Marvel for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent preliminary contracts to their team, but I’m not sure if anything came of it,” Big Screen Leaks noted.

Marvel’s goal would be to repeat the effect caused by the appearance of three variants of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ben Affleck and his complicated relationship with superheroes

In 2006, three years after the premiere of the film Daredevil, the actor assured that he would never again play a superhero in his life. In 2013 he said in an interview that he was sorry for acting like Matt Murdock.

Years later he took on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DC Extended Universe, for the first time in the Batman movie. batman v superman. repeated in League of Justice and will finally appear again in the film of Flash.

Still, Ben Affleck has said in an interview with the L.A. Times that playing the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman never made him happy. Being part of the reason why he decided to retire as director of a solo superhero movie.

