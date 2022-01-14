‘Bel-Air’ arrives, the dramatic ‘reboot’ of the Will Smith series

25 years have passed since the story of the bad boy from Philadelphia went from being on television to being grafted into the trunk of our memories. It was Antena 3 who decided on April 14, 1991 to broadcast one of the sitcom more entertaining for the generation of the nineties, currently known as ‘millennials’. The series, which was broadcast daily at 2:00 p.m., was one of the revelations of that hot summer, becoming the second program with the most audience on the network, behind Pharmacy open. It was added as a world novelty that a majority African-American cast became -in a stigmatized society- the first choice of entertainment and the voice, along with its creators Andy and Susan -white- of black America in the prime time. The same thing that happened with the series happened with its opening song, which made a well-known anthem of easy and catchy lyrics. Now, a quarter of a century later, the series, with a dramatic twist and produced by Will Smith, will reappear on our screens.

Making memory, The prince of Bel Air part of a simple premise. A young rapper from West Philadelphia, educated in the streets of a neighborhood at the height of the Bronx and attracted by controversial situations, is sent by his mother to his wealthy and pretentious relatives who live in Bel-Air, a residential neighborhood of The Angels. His uncles who become his adoptive family try to introduce him to delicacies such as French cuisine and expensive fashion. Without much effort, Will – played by Will Smith – lashes out at them with his expressive manner and his daring vocabulary, very different from that of the suburbs.

Bel Air, the title of the new series, turns 180 degrees on the story that used to entertain the whole family. Part of the same base, a troubled Philadelphia kid moves into Uncle Phil’s Bel-Air mansion to try and adjust to a new lifestyle. However, this serialized dramatic analogy of the sitcom, is set in current American society, and with a ‘reimagined’ vision. Bel Air will delve deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases that couldn’t be explored in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still offering nods to the original series.

East reboot is produced executively by the Will Smith, counting as a screenwriter with morgan cooper, creator of the fan film on which it is based Bel Air.

Some time ago, a project was presented by Peacock versioning the mythical series in a more dramatic than comic environment: «3 years ago, my friend Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube, showing how he saw the fresh prince of bel air like a drama. Now here is the first full look at his telling of the story that has always been so close to my heart,” said Will. 3 years later, the actor has released a full trailer with some details of his new series, with a change of protagonist to Jabari Banks.

Old trailer for ‘Bel-Air’

Release date

Nostalgia arrived when HBO Max, experts in bringing together successful casts (Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.), shared on December 15, 2021 a meeting of all the actors who starred in the acclaimed comedy series. In it, he highlighted the reconciliation between Will Smith and Janet Hubert (Vivian Banks / Aunt Vivian) after 27 years of mutual criticism and bad manners. Two months later and coinciding with the superbowl, Bel Air will premiere its first episode on February 13th via Peacock. In Spain we do not have the same luck, and although it is expected to reach Sky Showtime -platform that unites Peacock and Paramount+-, there is still no news of the date.

Reunion of the cast of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ hbo max