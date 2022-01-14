‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman Responds to Lucille Ball’s Sexist Interview Question About Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman won the 2022 Golden Globes in a big way for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in being the richards. Aaron Sorkin casting the talented actor initially worried some audiences. However, she continually surprises the world with how far her acting takes her. Kidman recently shushed an interviewer who asked him a sexist question.

Nicole Kidman Explains Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s Relationship Story ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The Guardian interviewed Kidman about his latest film being the richards. He plays Ball and his television character, Lucy. The story follows Ball and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) over the course of a chaotic week that has their future careers in jeopardy. The press accuses Ball of communism and Arnaz of cheating on his wife with another woman.

However, Kidman enjoys the fact that being the richards does not end on the happiest note. She finds Sorkin’s approach fascinating and relatable to audiences.

“It’s about a creative, romantic relationship that doesn’t work out,” Kidman said. “But some extraordinary things come out of it. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending. This movie says that you can make an extraordinary relationship prosper and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really beautiful.”

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down Lucille Ball’s Sexist Interview Question About Tom Cruise

Kidman was open about his perspective on being the richards and how the public perceives the story. However, The Guardian interview took a quick turn to a place Kidman did not expect. As a result, the interviewer offended Kidman and she appropriately applauded him.

“You can’t make people behave the way you want, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who’s not going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with,” Kidman said. “And I think all of that is very relatable. You may have children with them. Maybe not, but they were very much in love.

The Guardian responded by asking if this was his way of addressing Tom Cruise. She choked up a bit responding, calling the question “almost sexist.”

“Oh my God, no, no. Absolutely not,” Kidman said. “No. I mean, that’s honestly such a long time ago that that’s not in this equation. So no. And I ask not to be pigeonholed in that way either. It seems almost sexist to me, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point you say: ‘Give me my life. In its own right.'”

‘Being the Ricardos’ talks about sexism and age discrimination in Hollywood

being the richards explores the perspective of a woman in Hollywood. Lucille thinks she’s finally landing her big break in movies. She loves Arnaz, but she is also very passionate about his career and wants to achieve her dreams away from the relationship. However, the studio rejects her due to her age, expressing that she would be a better fit for radio.

Sexism and ageism continue to exist in Hollywood and in other industries around the world. Kidman’s powerful performance successfully communicates this offensive fact that many actresses endure as they age.

being the richards is now available to stream on Amazon.

