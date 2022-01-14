Approved the budgets of Guadalajara, perhaps the last ones before going to vote

On January 14, 2022, it was time to make history in Guadalajara with the approval of municipal budgets such as had never been seen before in the city. And yet, what was heard in the plenary hall of the “Los Valles” social center sounded old and familiar, as if the councilors were in the Town Hall of the Plaza Mayor and in any other debate from previous years.

It was known that the budget project came with a negative report from the comptroller, in the same way that it was predicted without a shadow of a doubt that it would go ahead despite that great objection.

At a quarter to twelve, the mayor proclaimed the good news: habemus praevisionem, which would be said in Latin, although he said it in Spanish and when adjourning the session.

Nor was it the thing to launch rockets or white smoke, because the big accounts for 2022 came out with the sole support of PSOE and Ciudadanos and with the other councilors, including Jorge Riendas, against. A 13 to 12 that does not give to get chest or in a handball match.

With an eye on the elections

Until that moment, the most remarkable thing was everyone’s effort to start locating themselves in 2023, when the elections will put everyone in their place and more than one on the street.

Thus, the undisguised commitment of the Vox spokesman, Antonio de Miguel, to charge against Ciudadanos in a merciless and almost monothematic way was almost touching. Do you think in that formation that voters oranges of 2019 can you support them in the next municipal elections, going over the PP? In view of the strategy, they certainly believe it.

Meanwhile, Carnicero also released reproaches and contempt for the party that kept them in local government in Román’s last term, when the corridors were still counting the variety of Alejandro Ruiz’s vests. But since the PP spokesman now only needs to stand in plenary in a lawyer’s robe, his increasingly judicial tone had less impact than Vox’s hammer. In the absence, in addition, that from outside Guadalajara the head of the popular cartel is approved, which predictably will not be him.

Vox was even on the lips of those who did not name him, as is the case with the mayor of Guadalajara, who tries so hard not to pronounce his name that it echoes when he omits it, replacing it with any periphrasis.

Everything was, in short, so much like a movie that it didn’t surprise anyone that Aike demanded that the Guadalajara City Council pay for a Film School.

The “friendly red” stuff

At one point, the councilwoman Lucía de Luz had something similar to a fit of jealousy. It was on purpose that Jaime Carnicero spoke well, once again, of José Morales. For the councilor for the Treasury, it was not fair that the PP spokesman would wink so many times at United We Can for being “a nice red” and that I only have reproaches for her. In the broadcast it was not possible to see the face of another Rojo, who is supposed to be more relevant, who is called Alberto and who also makes an effort to be sympathetic.

The impossibility of attending the plenary sessions robs the journalist of important facial verifications, let us insist, such as that of Lucía de Luz when listening to Israel Marco, from Ciudadanos, that “finally the liberal economic policy has reached the Guadalajara City Council.” Thanks to them, he wanted to say. To them, them. Not to them and the PSOE, although they are still (wherever they are) because they are with them.

7 million to irrigate Guadalajara

As the story was about incense and vinegar alternately, it was not heard enough that nobody was scared by the way in which the Guadalajara City Council prepares to subsidize everything that can be subsidized in the city. For that they will have almost 7 million euros, which will go to some private citizens, various associations and the CEOE.

Morales, the nice red fraternally related to the leader of CCOO, perhaps not fall so well for the employer’s headquarters after this plenary session. To the only councilor of United We can the effect paulovian when they show him the crutch of businessmen or priests: he starts and attacks. “We are not going to swallow,” he assured, almost angry. The indigestible morsel was for Morales that between the Provincial Council and the City Council they are going to give, jointly, 700,000 euros this year to the CEOE. He forgot about the Board, which also contributes obolus.

Guadalajara, “the city of opportunities”

De Luz finished his last speaking turn with the sketch of the headline that he had marked in his notes, so that some journalist would buy it: what these budgets are about is simply “continuing to make Guadalajara the city of opportunities,” he proclaimed emphatically. . How to see Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing under the stars… if this weren’t Guadalajara, with a damn cold in the year of the anniversary of “Filomena”, which is still unstamped.

Precisely, according to Alberto Rojo, these municipal accounts are going to help, among many other imminent achievements, “in the fight against climate change”, even though the Low Emissions Zone, which is mandatory by European imperative, will still take a little longer to arrive. Let’s see if it is going to be true that nobody believes that these budgets will not be extended until beyond May 2023.

2023, yes. That interesting moment when the polls may decide that everything is different so that nothing changes. Lampedusa said it; our history supports it.

More information: