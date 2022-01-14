Announced ‘Virtual University Diploma in Fundamentals of Sports Medicine’

Aimed at offering students the necessary elements to support the teaching and learning process in the area of ​​medicine and sports science that constitute it, this is what the ‘University Diploma in Fundamentals of Sports Medicine’ will be providing, which It will start from February 5 and will end on August 22 virtually.

The Municipal Government of Celaya through the Physical Culture and Sports System (SIDEC), in conjunction with the Government of the State of Guanajuato through the Sports Commission (CODE); as well as the Mexican Federation of Associations in Education and Physical Culture (FEEDCUFI); SINERGIA (Art, Sport and Culture); With the endorsement of the University of Granma in Cuba (UDG), they offer this diploma.

Aimed at doctors, psychologists, nurses, physical education graduates, sports professionals, coaches and physiotherapists, the ‘University Diploma in Fundamentals of Sports Medicine’ is focused on these professionals, since it will review issues related to the evaluation of sports morphofunctional, psychological, pedagogical and nutritional through a series of field laboratory tests, paraclinical exams and different evaluative and pedagogical tests.

During this presentation of the ‘University Diploma in Fundamentals of Sports Medicine’, the municipal president, Francisco Javier Mendoza Márquez, was represented by the director of SIDEC, Jorge Arturo Median Pérez; the head of CODE Guanajuato, Marco Heroldo Gaxiola Romo; in addition to Rosa Guadalupe Pech Pacheco, president of FEEDCUFI.

The evaluation system of the modules will be as follows according to the subjects that assess learning continuously and includes components such as: written evaluations 20 percent, work developed in class 30 percent, seminar participation 40 percent and total course attendance 10 percent. The doctors who will be teaching this diploma, where they will share their extensive knowledge and experiences with the attendees, are from Cuba and Colombia.

Likewise, a university academic certificate will be delivered, which will be issued by the Cuban Ministry of Education through the Faculty of Physical Culture of the University of Granma of the Republic of Cuba, with a value of five credits. A curricular certificate by SINERGIA (Art, Sports and Culture) through FEEDCUFI, with the support of the Ibero-American Network for the Cooperation and Development of Education and Physical Culture (IBERO RED).

To register for the diploma, the requirements are as follows: certificate or title in PDF of the last degree of studies or proof, in case of being an intern. Color photograph with formal clothes, clear face. Official identification in PDF. Payment receipt with full name written on it. Send complete documentation to feedcufi@gmail.com, with the maximum date being February 4, 2022. Those interested and those who meet the requirements can obtain the ‘SIDEC-CODE’ scholarship.

For more information about the ‘University Diploma in Fundamentals of Sports Medicine’, you can go to the SIDEC offices, located inside the Deportiva Miguel Alemán Valdés or by calling 461 295 45 02.