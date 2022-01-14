Anne Hathaway dazzles in bobber boots and Valentino minidress

Anne Hathaway It exudes inspiration wherever you look at it. In fact, the years may pass and pass, but she is definitely the woman who continues to envelop us with her formidable talent, and outfits that prove to have it all: sophistication, modernity and a wink at trends most outstanding of the moment.

American actress, Anne Hathaway, in recent times he has taken it upon himself to add to his fashion repertoire a wide range of boots that usually complement perfectly with cut jeans boot cut, both elegant and bohemian maxi dresses, and, as recently revealed on her Instagram account: bobber boots with mini dresses prints.

Anne Hathaway leans toward bobber boots that add a twist to minidresses

From the beginning to the end of its stylistic staging, the selection of pieces that have decorated the outfit, bear the signature of the Italian house, valentine, who also made her mark by erecting the wedding dress for her wedding with the American actor and producer, Adam Shulman, in 2012.

On this occasion, the interpreter has leaned towards some bobber boots with a bombastic platform, which in turn find their best version when juxtaposed on a canvas with a coat with minimalist lines.

The look, which has been orchestrated under the direction of creatives such as the stylist, Erin Walsh, Mary Wiles and Orlando Pita, poses as the centerpiece to a printed mini dress that evokes its own aesthetic contrasts with the bootsAnd that is where its success lies. The second secret of the outfit of Anne Hathaway? The different extensions of clothes, and especially where the mini-dress, that being vast centimeters away from the boots, manages to provide prominence to both pieces.