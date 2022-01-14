Andrés Guardado hopes to face Tecatito Corona in the Derby: ‘He’s a great player’

Jesus Crown is a new player Seville and with it begins the sporting rivalry against Betis from Andrew Saved Y Diego Lainez.

And it was the same midfielder who was in charge of giving information about the city to the tecatito when the rumors about his arrival at Seville they started

The little Prince reveals his excitement at being able to face him this weekend at the derby to dispute in Benito Villamarin by Copa del Rey.

“I spoke with him in the summer, which sounded then, it was to talk to him about the city. He recently congratulated me on the record and I tell you that he is a great player, unfortunately he goes to our rival. His level needs it and he can make the leap in quality in this league. It would be nice to face him in the derby“, were the words of Andrés in an interview with Canal Sur Radio.

Regarding the 496 games that he reached in European soccer and that place him as the Mexican with the most participations in the old continent, Saved he said proudly and with the illusion of staying facing a new world Cup.

“The record tells you about a stable, long career and maintaining a level. I give it a lot of value beyond the record, I’m very proud, it’s on my mind to keep myself at the highest level. world and my illusion is to be there”, he declared.

