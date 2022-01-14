Alejandro Zendejas will not play with Necaxa vs Rayados; will report in Coapa this Saturday

The last hours have been crucial for America in his attempt to sign Alexander Zendejas, but nevertheless, RECORD was able to confirm that the transfer is closed and that the footballer will no longer be active tonight when Necaxa receive a visit from scratched.

It was known that the negotiations between the directives had extended too much because, at the request of the coach of the Ray, Paul Guede, the hydrowarm set still wanted to make use of Zendejas in this start of Matchday 2 and get rid of the footballer tomorrow.

However, in Coapa They did not agree with this position since it implied an unnecessary risk, so they had to manage immediately to avoid it, and so the born in Juarez City will start the journey Mexico City in the following hours to report as soon as possible in the Nest Cream blue.

It is worth mentioning that for Eagles managed to tie up the player, they had to pay around $3.5 million since the directive Necaxa did not accept Ferdinand Madrigal within the negotiation.

“The Zendejas thing is over. We hope he no longer plays at night. In America they already expect it tomorrow”, confirmed a source consulted by RECORD.

