Alejandro Zendejas, to details of being a player of the Eagles

This weekend there will be white smoke in Coapa. After several weeks of negotiations, the directives of America and Necaxa They are fine-tuning the last details so that Alexander Zendejas be a new Eagles player.

As announced RECORD a couple of weeks ago, the midfielder of the Ray will join the ranks of the azulcrema team in the next few hours. It is expected that between today and tomorrow the directives will make the transfer official, even in America They are already waiting for the player this weekend.

Despite the constant negatives of the necaxist coach, Paul Guede, for getting rid of his player, in the end the economic issue ended up convincing the hidrocálida offices, who conditioned the transfer to the sale of the player, completely rejecting the possibility of receiving Ferdinand Madrigal In return.

Another detail in these talks is that the Argentine strategist still plans to use the player tomorrow when they receive Monterey, however, at El Nido they hope that during the course of the day they can close the transfer so that Zendejas can no longer be used by the Rayos.

However, it must be remembered that if there is activity again, this will not be an impediment for the player to reach the America remembering that since the previous semester, as a result of the financial problems that he left and continues to charge the Pandemic, the owners of the teams agreed to make a change to the transfer regulations, and for now it is allowed for a footballer to play with two different teams in the same championship.

