The batch of new games for Xbox Game Pass during the first fortnight of this month of January has come to an end with the arrival of The Anacrusis, a new game on Xbox Game Pass that gives more life and nourishes the catalog of this successful subscription service from Microsoft, which is currently full of video games of all kinds. In the company of this interesting title developed by Stray Bombay, we also have available Spelunky 2 and other games that came by surprise to Game Pass a few days ago.

Although, before showing you a brief description of The Anacrusis, along with the download link and the platforms on which it will be available in Game Pass, from SomosXbox we remind you that PUBG and 6 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass in early January 2022. You already know that removing the First Party games, the rest of them are only accessible for one season.

A new game is now available on Xbox Game Pass Console and PC Game Pass: The Anacrusis

The Anacrusis is a cooperative first-person shooter for four players that has come exclusively to Xbox and PC. Set aboard a massive starship stranded in the far reaches of explored space, you’ll team up with your friends and fight as many times as you like against alien hordes to unlock rewards, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team. The first season of The Anacrusis tells the story of four unlikely survivors: Nessa, Guion, Liu and Lance. They are unwitting combatants in the battle to defend humanity from the alien threat.