A movie flopped in theaters but is a hit on streaming

The success of Netflix It is not only explained with its premieres or original productions, such as the miniseries Stay Close. Well, the streaming platform in recent times stood out for reviving “films that were a resounding commercial failure when they were released in cinema or television: Amnesia, the 2018 film starring Silverter Stallone is a clear example.

Sylvester Stallone is the protagonist of Amnesia, the action movie that is all the rage on Netflix.

Also known as Backtrace, its original title, this action film seems to have found its audience since its arrival on Netflix, since quickly became one of the most viewed in the catalog .

the movie currently It ranks as the fifth title with the most reproductions worldwide, but in several countries it has been ranked as the film most chosen by subscribers to enjoy during the weekend. In Argentina, currently, it is in the ninth position of the top 10.

What is Amnesia about?



“When an amnesiac patient is released from his psychiatric confinement, he is given an experimental memory drug in hopes of recovering missing money,” reads his synopsis. But what sum makes the characters make such a drastic decision? Nothing more and nothing less than 20 million dollars.

In addition, the public was not the only one who did not follow, since the film was poorly received by the specialized press. Noel Murray of the Los Angeles Times criticized the plot as unoriginal and family-friendly: “A movie that very quickly becomes another story about people with guns chasing other people with guns, through featureless woods and abandoned buildings.”

However, the Netflix audience seems to have given it a new opportunity and since it arrived on the platform – on January 2 – it has become one of the most watched productions.

Sylvester Stallone leads the cast of Amnesia



Directed by Brian A. Miller, Sylvester Stallone stars as Detective Sykes. Completing the cast: Matthew Modine as Donovan “Mac” MacDonald; Ryan Guzman as Lucas MacDonald; Meadow Williams as Dr. Erin MacDonald; Christopher McDonald as Agent Franks and Colin Egglesfield as Detective Carter.

Source: Chronicle.