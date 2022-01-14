5G, 5,000 mAh battery, NFC and less than 160 euros for a limited time

The most balanced of POCO falls slightly and reaches the best price of the year.

The mid range on android is tighter than ever, and Xiaomi and POCO move ‘like Pedro around his house’ at these levels. The POCO M3 Pro 5G, one of the terminals that dawned in May of last 2021, meant A revolution in this range, and today lower its price to 156.99 euros reaching levels never seen before this year thanks to the AEWS9 coupon.

This discount represents a lowered from 179.99 euros that it costs on its official website (today with a subtle drop). This time you have the 3 colors available at this price (power black, cool blue and POCO yellow) in its version of 4 GB of RAM next to 64 GB internal storage.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G for 156.99 euros can be yours

If we look at this POCO M3 Pro 5G from the front, we would think that it is a high-end terminal, both for its finishes and for its screen, and it only costs about 150 euros. Crazy. We have before us a smartphone that mounts a 6.5″ IPS panel with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 px) and 395 pixels per inch, with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a 180Hz touch response. Its brightness is at 400 cd/m² and its glass is curved at the edges, giving a smoother feel in use.

In the purely technical section, we have a mobile that integrates a powerful processor Mediatek Dimension 700 (7 nm octa-core at 2.2 GHz), along with 4 GB of RAM (there is another version of 6 + 128 GB). Its autonomy is one of the best in the range, because with its 5,000mAh battery and its fast charge at 18W will last you more than a day without messing up at all. also integrates reverse charge, not widely used, but could get you out of trouble.

The offer ends on Saturday 15th at 9am (Spanish peninsular time).

In connectivity, we have a terminal with 5G mobile technology, NFC and 3.5mm Jack connection as featured. It’s a mobile dual-SIM (both Nano SIM), perfect for combining your personal number with your work number. It is one of the most complete, balanced and cheap mobiles on the market, so if you have any doubts, you can read our analysis of the POCO M3 Pro 5G and decide right away.

Even if you are one of those who takes photos and videos all day, you will be pleased to know that this smartphone has an exceptional 48 megapixel triple rear camera (2 MP portrait mode and 2 MP macro lens) signed by Omnivision, GalaxyCore and Hynix, capable of filming in 4K without problems. On the flip side, we have a 8MP selfie camera from Omnivision, with stabilizer, perfect for your video calls, Tik Tok or any worthwhile task.

