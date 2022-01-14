3 movies to watch on Netflix if you liked Mother/Android

Netflix It has a large number of titles, some that are new releases and others that arrive on the platform as part of the weekly renewal of its catalog. One of the titles that surprised this week is Mother/Android, the science fiction movie that became the most watched on the service.

The fiction has Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young pregnant woman who undertakes a dangerous journey with her boyfriend Sam, in order to escape from her country, which is in a ruthless war against androids, and thus reach a safe place to give birth.

If you liked this captivating science fiction thriller and you want to see something similar, below we recommend other productions of the genre that you can find on Netflix and that are highly recommended.

a silent place

A Quiet Place He became an exponent of the science fiction genre. Not only because of its captivating plot, but also because of its innovative staging, especially with regard to the use of sound.

The film is directed by and stars John Krasinksi with his wife in real life, the actress Emily Blunt. The land is plagued by a series of dangerous blind creatures, who respond sensitively to the slightest noise. The Abbott family lives as best they can in a permanent state of alert and, above all, in total silence, trying to lead as normal a life as possible. A small mistake will lead them to become prey to these predators and they must do whatever it takes to protect themselves and survive.

In addition to being set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film also addresses issues related to motherhood, upbringing and sacrifice. Not to mention that it has a constant rhythm and atmosphere of tension that will have you on the edge of your seat. The film has a sequel, but it is not available on Netflix. In Spain it can be found on Amazon Prime Video.

Former Machine

Other recommendations that you can find on Netflix is Former Machine, the genius created by alex garland in his directorial debut.

This film stars Nathan, a successful programmer who does not have much contact with the outside world and who one day decides to select an employee of his company and thus subject him to an experiment. That’s when Caleb enters the scene, the young man who has been chosen to spend a week in a remote and hidden house with the aim of participating in a test with Nathan’s latest creation: Ava, an android that will go beyond the limits of humanity. artificial intelligence.

The film features performances by oscar isaac, Domhnall Gleeson and the Oscar winner, alice vikander. An exciting story about the relationship between humans, technology and the danger of creating artificial intelligence. Available on Netflix Latin America (and on Movistar+ for Spain).

Bird Box: blind

This production directed by the prolific Susanne Bier It also offers us another story about motherhood, the protective instinct, survival and the hope of finding a better way for future generations.

This is precisely what is proposed in this post-apocalyptic thriller starring Sandra Bullock. In the midst of a ruthless alien invasion decimating the world’s population, Malorie must escape with her two children in order to reach safety. To achieve this, he must embark on a dangerous journey across the river while blindfolded. Disturbing, disturbing and with a significant message.

