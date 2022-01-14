11 essential movies for this weekend (January 14-16): ‘Hearts of Steel’, ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’, ‘Scream’ and more

The Christmas period is definitely behind us and the return to routine may not have been to your liking, so you may want to take advantage of this weekend to spend everything and watch a movie. At Espinof we offer you a selection of the most outstanding cinema for these days, from theatrical releases to releases on streaming platforms, without forgetting novelties in physical format and tapes that can be seen on a national Spanish television channel. I leave you with the 11 chosen.

In theaters

‘Scream’

The mythical horror saga returns with a fifth installment that will surely miss the presence of Wes Craven behind the scenes or Kevin Williamson to the script, but the first reviews are being very positive and I’m sure I’m not the only one wanting to see Ghostface sowing terror in Woodsboro again.

streaming

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

The fourth installment of the saga is the first that we cannot see in theaters, since its premiere takes place directly on Amazon. It is striking that it is also the first that is not directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, because their place is taken by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymond. Let’s hope they have managed to shape a good monstrous pastime.

in physical format

‘Makinavaja, the last choriso’





This week not a single film has been released in physical format in Spain. Next week there will be several, but not to get ahead of myself I have preferred to look back and recover this fun adaptation of the comic by Iva. with an inspired Andrew Pajares Leading a motley cast, it may have aged fairly well in some respects, but it still retains much of its freshness.

in TV

‘The Wizard of Oz’ (‘The Wizard of Oz’)





A classic in the history of cinema that marked the childhood of millions of viewers. With an unforgettable group of characters around the Dorothy of judy garland, is a film that invites you to get carried away on the yellow brick road.

Friday at 22:00 in Trece

‘Hearts of Steel’ (‘Fury’)





A powerful war film in which David Yesterday offers his vision of war through a story articulated around a group of soldiers led by Brad Pitt but full of familiar faces with which he manages to transmit us to the dynamics inside a tank.

Friday at 22:10 in La 1

‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian’





One of the most acclaimed comedies in the history of cinema on its own merits. Monty Python were very inspired here, parodying different aspects of the Bible in a film full of scenes as mythical as they are hilarious. If you start to list them and mention more than half of all the footage…

Saturday at 3:20 p.m. at Paramount

‘The knights of the square table and their crazy followers’ (‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’)





Surely more unequal than ‘Life of Brian’, but here too there are a huge number of mythical scenes. A hilarious medieval delirium with which you will surely have a laugh.

Saturday at 4:50 p.m. at Paramount

‘Bridge of Spies’





The penultimate collaboration to date between steven spielberg Y Tom Hanks It was in this top-notch thriller set in World War II that he earned a well-deserved Oscar for Mark Rylance. In addition, part of a striking true story to shape one of those increasingly rare movies to see in a movie theater.

Saturday at 22:00 in Cuatro

‘The City of Stars (La La Land)’





A showy and exciting musical that offers both the happiest and usual face of this type of productions as well as a much more bitter side that betrays the presence behind it of Damian Chazelle. All this rounded off by the great work of Emma Stone Y Ryan Gosling in front of the cast.

Saturday at 22:05 in La 1

‘Inglorious Basterds’ (‘Inglorious Basterds’)





Probably the most irregular film of Quentin Tarantino, which has not prevented it from also being one of the mythical ones, largely due to the anthology that some of its sequences are and due to the magnificent work of its cast.

Early morning from Saturday to Sunday at 00:30 in Cuatro

‘Mystic River’





One of the most acclaimed titles in the entire filmography of Clint Eastwood is this adaptation of the book Dennis Lehane around the murder of a young woman and how that affects her father, which serves to bring the emotions of the characters to the fore, especially of three childhood friends who have grown up in different ways…

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on laSexta

