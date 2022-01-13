Zuckerberg’s metaverse ‘conquers’ Mexican investors – El Financiero

From October 29, 2021, when the name change from Facebook to Meta was announced, until January 7 of this year, about 13 thousand 312 Mexicans have invested in companies listed on Wall Street and that are developing technology for the metaverse. This was announced by Flink, a financial platform focused on investments.

He noted that the younger generations have shown special interest in this integrated universe. He even said that they could be considered a key driver of his success. Proof of this is that 64 percent of said investors They are between 18 and 24 years of age.

He explained that there are currently five companies that are developing technology for the metaverse and that attract interest: Microsoft, with 4,400 investors; Meta (before Facebook), with 4,322; Roblox, with 2,340; Nvidia, with 1,400; and Unity, with 850.

“It is evident that the creation of the metaverse has generated curiosity and enthusiasm in different companies and young people investors, because nobody wants to be left behind in what is shaping up as the future of technology, “said the platform.

He added that the metaverse is an alternative reality that will revolutionize the way in which one interacts and carries on day to day, making use of a series of devices without the need to leave home.