“You are the love and the light of my life”: Katy Perry’s emotional congratulations to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They form one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, which dates back to 2016; with a wedding postponed by circumstances in the world and a daughter in common (Daisy Dove, who was born in 2020), they have shown to have a pure and real love.

Regarding this and the actor’s birthday, Katy Perry did not miss the opportunity to show his love, through an emotional congratulation he posted on Instagram.

To accompany a photo gallery and some videos in which it appears Orlando Bloom but also in others, Katy Perry, the interpreter of “I Kissed a Girl”, wrote beautiful words for the father of his daughter.

Katy Perry shows love to Orlando Bloom on his birthday

“The happiest 45th birthday for the kindest, deepest, most poignant, sexy, and strongest man I know. Thank you for being a constant compass, an unbreakable anchor, and bringing the joy of life to every room you walk through. “

“You are the love and the light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our dear dd “, wrote the singer, demonstrating the great love she has for Orlando Bloom, the man who made her believe in love, after her divorce from Russell Brand.