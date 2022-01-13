Xiaomi sinks the price of this precious mobile, but only for a limited time

The most powerful Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, 6GB + 128GB, drops to 223 euros in the Xiaomi store.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Something went unnoticed in 2021 when it was overshadowed by other mid-range mobiles from the Chinese firm, such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. However, it is a smartphone the most complete with a more affordable price. In case its characteristics were insufficient to interest you in its purchase, Xiaomi sinks the price of this Redmi Note 10S to 223 euros.

It’s about the 6GB + 128GB version, the most powerful of the Redmi terminal. This has a recommended retail price of 299.99 euros, but the xiaomi store is immersed in a campaign “WITHOUT VAT 21%” That makes its price drop in a big way. In addition to saving more than 75 euros, with the purchase of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S you get a nice phone, with AMOLED screen, “gaming” processor and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

It is clear just by seeing the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S that we are facing a very nice mobile, choose the version you choose. And it is that in the Xiaomi store you can choose between the three available colors: ocean blue, stone white and onyx gray. Our protagonist is also a telephone very comfortable in the hands, with a thickness of 8.29 millimeters and a weight of 178.8 grams.

Its front is almost completely occupied by a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD +, of very good quality to see the content. The processor in charge of bringing it to life is the MediaTek Helio G95, a “gaming” chip that offers good performance. In addition, the 6 GB of RAM help make it especially fast. Your operating system is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, with the update to Android 12 already confirmed.

The Redmi Note 10S also stands out for the quad camera on its back: 64 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. As you can imagine, the 64 MP is the one that takes the best pictures. The front camera of the terminal is 13 MP and stands in the hole on the screen.

Another of the jewels of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is its battery, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Seeing this capacity and the rest of the characteristics, the most normal thing is that it reaches the end of the day with remaining energy. Furthermore, being compatible with 33W fast charge, it takes about an hour and twenty minutes to fully charge. As for the fingerprint reader, it is located on the side.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is a very complete phone, we have already told you, but it is recommended that you accompany it with some accessories so that the experience is even better. We recommend that you get one good microSD card to expand your storage, plus a rugged case to use it with peace of mind.

