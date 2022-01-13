Xiaomi starts the year on the right foot and wants us all to celebrate it with deep discounts on some of its most desired products of the moment.

This new year does not stop surprising us and leaves in its wake great discounts Everywhere you look, it seems that he wants us to be equipped with the best technology and to make it an extremely successful year. We know that many of the offers that you can find in the online world are not entirely useful, but this time we have 3 copies that in addition to being useful have with offers so good, that you really should not miss.

This time we introduce you to two attractive smartphones and the beautiful Xiaomi tablet. Specifically, it concerns the POCO M3 PRO 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5 and MI 11 LITE 5G NE, which, as if that were not enough, the latter, in addition to having an excellent price thanks to the discount code that we will provide you later, comes hand in hand with an excellent gift, the Mi Box S EU. This TV Box has streaming playback in 4K Ultra HD, voice remote control, Android 8.1, 2 GB RAM + 8 GB storage, DOLBY + DTS audio, wired and Wi-Fi connection, tons of content and unlimited entertainment. Take a look at these incredible offers and start the year in the best way.

Xiaomi Pad 5, POCO M3 PRO 5G and MI 11 LITE 5G NE with irresistible offers

Let’s start with the brand new offer that stars in the MI 11 LITE 5G NE, one of the best phones in the Xiaomi mid-range. It is a terminal with a Snapdragon 780G processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 6.55 “Full HD + AMOLED display with 90 Hz, 4,250 mAh with fast charge, 5G mobile technology, NFC, Android in its latest version just updated, and a very good triple 64 MP rear camera. This excellent terminal has an original market price of 399.99 euros and thanks to this offer it can be yours for only 338.99 euros, best of all, this offer includes as a gift a TV Box S EU. To get this offer it is only necessary to go to the link of the following button and before finalizing your purchase add the code AEWS9.

Another of the super offers we have for you, is about the divine Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi’s flagship tablet. This tablet offers us a fairly fair price, benefits of the highest quality, it has a 11-inch frameless 2K display, which does not envy anything to the famous iPad, also provides extra fluidity, thanks to the refresh rate of 120 Hz. It incorporates a high capacity 8,720 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 860 processor, the best possible ally to have a truly spectacular experience. It also includes an audio system with four speakers, a 13 MP rear camera, USB-C and 6 GB of RAM. Xiaomi Pad 5 can be yours for only 337.99 euros in its 128 GB version of storage as opposed to its actual price of 399.99 euros, or you can choose more storage with the 256 GB version for only 381.99 euros. This may be your best option, since its original price is 449.99 euros, get this offer by adding the discount code AEWS9.

Last but not least, we have the LITTLE M3 Pro 5G with an unbeatable offer. Within the Xiaomi entry range you will not be able to find a better terminal than this POCO, it is a smartphone with high performance for its range, a Dimensity 700 processor, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of internal storage, 6.5 “90 Hz Full HD + screen, 5G connectivity, NFC and 3.5 mm Jack, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge, and 48 MP triple rear camera. The prices are truly amazing, the 4 GB + 64 GB version has a cost of 156.99 euros, while the 6 GB + 128 GB version only costs 176.99 eurosYou can get both offers by adding the code before finalizing your purchase AEWS9.

The best way to get your favorite offer is by clicking the button below the selected offer, then you will have to choose the version that best suits your needs and add the discount code before finalizing your purchase. Remember that these offers are already available from now on and are only valid for a limited time, they will be available until January 15th. You can not miss it!

