Xbox Game Pass will receive one of the best trilogies of recent years

Xbox Game Pass never ceases to amaze gamers thanks to the titles it adds to its catalog month after month. There is very good news for subscribers, as one of the best trilogies of recent years will soon arrive on the service.

This will be possible thanks to a collection with 3 outstanding titles that will be released this month in digital format for consoles, PC and Xbox Game Pass. The surprise comes from IO Interactive and yes, it is nothing more and nothing less than Hitman.

reveal HITMAN Trilogy and confirm their debut on Xbox Game Pass

IO Interactive made several announcements this morning for Agent 47 fans. One of the most prominent is HITMAN Trilogy, a title that will give players the opportunity to enjoy Hitman, hitman 2 Y Hitman 3 In one single place.

This release will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on January 20, that is, next week. This release will arrive simultaneously with Year 2 of content for the third installment and full VR support for PC.

The good news is that starting the same day, Xbox Game Pass users will have full access to HITMAN Trilogy, so you can enjoy all the latest adventures of Agent 47 at no additional cost.

“HITMAN Trilogy will be available with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Ultimate on January 20, giving you everything you need to jump straight into World of Assassination. We are excited to welcome a wave of new players to enjoy the entire trilogy across new platforms and services.”

HITMAN Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination. Available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store. As well as Steam and Xbox Game Pass. Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: https://t.co/1SODjYBTQC pic.twitter.com/0o4gvAj7WK – IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 13, 2022

