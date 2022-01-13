women’s soccer, cannibalism and nostalgia of the 90s in an addictive series

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson for Showtime. Broadcast on Movistar+

At the beginning of yellowjackets we watch a terrified girl running through the trees before falling into a death trap. And a group of what appear to be young people in tribal clothing who begin a flaying rite with their bodies. This brutal sequence marks the development of a series that from here explains what happened to the Yellowjackets of the title, a promising high school football team, when in the nineties the plane in which they were traveling to a national championship crashed in the middle of of a large forest in Ontario. And how, three decades later, survivors deal with the effects of trauma. Of course, the starting point evokes one of the aeronautical tragedies that have left the most imprint on the popular imagination, the accident in the Andes in 1972 that led the survivors, isolated in the middle of the snowy mountains, to cannibalism. So after the prologue, the ghost of cannibalism hovers over all the episodes of Yellowjackets, to the point that one of its main hooks consists of feeding the expectation of whether we will see the protagonists consuming human flesh. A question still open while waiting for the last episode of this first season to be broadcast (the second has already been announced) next week.

yellowjackets could seem a priori a kind of youthful and feminine key version of They live!. But the series is not limited to survival drama, and mixes it in a very addictive way with other genres. The plot that takes place in the nineties combines this point They live! with pagan terror and the most typical high school youth fiction. And it also incorporates the still unusual aspect of girls being footballers. The history of the protagonists in the present is presented as a thriller of mystery around the blackmail that women live for the secrets they hide about what happened in those months of extreme survival. All seasoned with a point of black humor that is much appreciated, and excellent work in the construction of the different characters, complex, not very accommodating and at the same time very attractive.

Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Melanie Lynske

But one of the best decisions of Yellowjackets corresponds to the cast. It is not just about having chosen a handful of great professionals, but about the load of meaning carried by the trio of actresses who give life to the protagonists in the present. Like the characters they play, in their own way Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Melanie Lynskey are also survivors of the nineties who, after shining as rising stars when they weren’t even of legal age, saw their careers interrupted or redirected to secondary roads. Unforgettable as the cinematographic Wednesday Adams, Ricci did not quite find his place in an industry unable to fit his non-canonical image. After starring in one of the most disturbing sequences in 1990s cinema in the cape of fear, Lewis became an icon of cinema indie of a transgressive vocation, and even made a career in the world of rock. But with the turn of the century, his star faded. Melanie Lynskey made her film debut at the age of 16 in another disturbing film, heavenly creatures, by Peter Jackson. But she never achieved the success of her best friend and mortal accomplice in this fiction, Kate Winslet. The roles they play in yellowjackets they seem to collect in part their respective experiences as young promises with a walking career. And at the same time, the series restores their status as very powerful actresses, deserving of a better destiny within the industry.