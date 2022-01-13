Windows 11 (Build 22533): What’s New and Fixes

Behind the build 22526 from last week, today Microsoft brings us a new compilation for users of the dev channel. This time it’s about the build 22533, and we show you the main novelties of this new release for Windows 11.

Important notes about build 22533

We are restoring the updated entry point display for widgets over time in the taskbar first introduced with Build 22518. As a result, some Insiders who had this enabled may find that it has reverted to the original experience as described below. sees in the released version of Windows 11. However, our intention is to quickly expand the rollout to the majority of Insiders in the Dev Channel.

This release includes a nice set of fixes and improvements, but as always, be sure to check for known issues as well.

We are rolling out a new calling experience for the Your Phone app – details on this rollout are below.

We provide ISO images for this version that can be downloaded here.

Changes and improvements in build 22533

We’ve updated the design of the hardware indicators for brightness, volume, camera privacy, camera on/off, and airplane mode to align with Windows 11 design principles. These new pop-ups will appear when you press the volume or brightness keys on your laptop and they will respect the light/dark mode to give you a more consistent Windows experience. The brightness and volume indicators remain interactive with the update.



This week we’re starting to roll out a new Calls experience for the Your Phone app in Windows 11. This update will be available to all Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. This update includes a new Calls in Progress window with updated icons, fonts, and other user interface changes that align with the improved design of Windows 11. Calls with the Your Phone app should continue to work as before with this new interface. Please try it out and share any feedback with us through the Feedback Hub in Apps > Your Phone.



You can now find voice access from the taskbar and pin voice access to your taskbar or Start like other apps, and turn it on/off.

We are expanding the rollout of the 13 touch keyboard themes extension to IMEs, emoji panel, and voice typing (first introduced with the Build 22504 ) to all Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel.

) to all Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel. Pressing WIN + X or right-clicking the Start icon will now say “Installed Apps” in the menu instead of “Apps & Features”.

It is now possible to uninstall the Clock app if you wish.

Build 22533 fixes

General features

Fixed an issue where Insiders could see error 0x8007012a during a driver or firmware update.

Fixed an issue where Insiders were unable to sign in to certain apps, such as Feedback Hub.

Fixed the Exploit Protection description text in the Windows Security app to only refer to Windows and not Windows 10.

Fixed an issue that prevented photos from certain cameras and mobile phones from being imported into the Photos app (“0 items found” would repeat forever).

When you start Windows Sandbox, close it, and start it again, two Windows Sandbox icons should no longer appear on the taskbar (one of which is not working).

Taskbar

The Wi-Fi icon should now appear more reliably on the taskbar.

If you have multiple monitors connected to your PC and you right-click the date and time on your primary monitor’s taskbar, explorer.exe will no longer crash.

If you hold down the CTRL key and hover your mouse over the task view icon on the taskbar, explorer.exe will no longer crash.

Setting

Fixed an underlying issue related to the use of Mica in Settings, which was affecting the overall reliability of the Settings app in recent builds.

Fixed an issue affecting some Insiders that caused Settings to crash when trying to access the Installed Apps, Startup Apps, and Default Apps pages.

Fixed an issue causing the Wheel page in Settings to crash when adding an action for an app.

There should no longer be a crackling sound when playing audio and repeatedly tapping the volume slider in Quick Settings to change the volume.

window management

If you hover over a truncated window title in ALT + Tab view or Task view, a tooltip will now appear showing the full name of the window.

Input method

Improved the appearance of text and button color with theming applied to the emoji panel and clipboard (before this, some buttons/text were hard to see with certain custom background colors).

The voice typing launcher should no longer unexpectedly reappear after clicking the microphone icon to invoke voice typing.

For Insiders with the updated input method experience, accessibility tools like Magnifier and Narrator should work better now.

Known issues in build 22533

Beginning

In some cases, you may not be able to enter text when using search from Start or the taskbar. If you experience the problem, press WIN + R on your keyboard to launch the Run dialog, and then close it.

Taskbar

Taskbar sometimes flickers when switching input methods.

Search

After clicking the search icon on the taskbar, the search panel may not open. If this happens, restart the “Windows Explorer” process and reopen the search pane.

Setting

When viewing the list of available Wi-Fi networks, the signal strength indicators do not reflect the correct signal strength.

The settings can be locked by going to System> Display> HDR. If you need to enable or disable HDR on an HDR-capable PC, you can do so using the keyboard shortcut WIN + ALT + B.

There is a blank entry under Bluetooth and Devices.

widgets