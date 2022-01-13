Will they announce a new Tigres stadium?

Tigers launched the invitation for a press conference this Thursday afternoon where people from the State Goverment, from the construction company Populous and the company Game of Ball, and although they do not mention the subject to be discussed, it could be that they give the announcement of the construction of the new stadium of the felines or the remodeling of the University.

“Government of NL, UANL, Sports Synergy, Ball Game and Populous invite you to an important announcement this Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 3:30 pm at the University Stadium. Entry and registration through Door 10 ”, establishes the invitation that the auriazul club sent to the media.

This occurs just 24 hours after Samuel Garcia he served his first 100 days as governor.

Since last year he had been speaking on behalf of the governor that in this month of January the announcement would be given and until the laying of the first stone.

Game Ball Inc is a company run by the from Monterrey César Esparza, who also currently has the project for the Sustainable Stadium of Yucatán, which will begin to be built in March of this 2022 with an assigned budget of 2 billion pesos and will be completed between 2023 and 2024.

Populous is a global company that has been dedicated to the construction and remodeling of the main stadiums in the world. Among his most important projects are outstanding facilities such as the new Yankee Stadium in New York; the Emirates Stadium, the new Wembley Stadium and the O2 Arena in London.

Other constructions are the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon; the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey; Audi Field in Washington DC and Stadium Australia in Sydney. They were also in charge of the renovation of the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Previously Populous operated under the name HOK Sport Venue Event, as a subsidiary of the HOK Group, the largest architectural-engineering firm in the United States. In January 2009, Populous was created after the total purchase of HOK Sport Venue Events by the management of the firm, completely separating itself from the HOK Group and today it is one of the largest architecture firms in the world.

We must wait for what is said at the press conference this Thursday, but two things can be expected, that the remodeling of the Volcano is announced or that once and for all the construction of a new stadium becomes a reality for the approval of the Incomparable.

Is the new Tigres stadium coming? We will know that this Thursday afternoon.

Many new stadium projects have been shown on the internet, in different parts of the city. Also sketches of a remodeling of the Volcano. This Thursday we will know what the final decision will be.

