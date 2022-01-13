Will Smith’s face looks unrecognizable; fans speculate on what was done

The conversation on social networks revolved around his face looking different

The American actor Will Smith is back with King Richard, a biographical film that tells the story of Mr. Richard Williams, father of the successful tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, who helped them since they began the path as professional athletes.

This new production will hit theaters and the streaming platform HBO MAx on December 2, so the beloved 53-year-old actor is promoting it worldwide. This Wednesday he offered an interview to The One Show of the BBC to tell how it was the experience of working in King Richard and the role that real tennis players had within it.

And it is that although the tennis stars at the beginning were not entirely convinced to allow their father’s story (and their own) to be taken to the cinema, in the end they were satisfied with the result, with the interpretation of Will as Richard, and the young actresses Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, as Serena and Venus, respectively.

What happened to his face ?, the fans wonder …

However, the fans – far from being interested in the new Will Smith film – were too concerned about the face that the actor showed. The conversation on social networks revolved around the fact that his face looked different and that even he himself looked unrecognizable. This, after his appearance on Wednesday on the BBC and this Thursday morning in Lorraine.

“I know I shouldn’t judge, but … what happened to Will Smith’s face?” Wrote a Twitter user named @AloneNottLonely; to which another tweeter added that he really did not understand why the actor looked so different, “he does not look like before,” added @trustfvnbby.

Although some users wrote in networks that Will Smith looked too “robotic”, but the reality is that it makes sense that he is not the same as 31 years ago when he debuted in “The Prince of Rap”, a program that catapulted him to fame. At that time he was 22 years old and today he is past five decades of life.

In addition to his age, it is important to remember that recently the actor has decided to reveal some episodes of his life that have not been so easy: in his first book that goes on sale this year he revealed that as a child he witnessed how his mother was mistreated physically by his father and his defense mechanism to overcome domestic violence “was being funny.”

Sentimentally, Will Smith has had to adapt to the liberal ideology of his wife, also the actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, whom he married in 1997 when their son Jaden was on the way, and with whom he also maintains an open relationship (no monogamous).

Since both made their lifestyle public, the actor has had to go out to deny rumors about the alleged infidelities of his wife in addition to dealing with even the memes that have made of him. Without a doubt, something exhausting for the actor and that could be the cause of his different face.

With information from El Heraldo de México.