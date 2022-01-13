Will Smith returns to the small screen with “King Richard, a winning family”

The plot takes the viewer beyond tennis, and shows how the key to the success of this family is centered on the planning of the father and the talent that both parents see in their daughters. Photo: Courtesy

From this month of January it is available on HBO Max “King Richard, a winning family”, the story of a father who sets out to put the name of his daughters in the history of tennis despite all the setbacks and circumstances.

“King Richard, a winning family” is the journey of a family that pursues their dream. With training sessions on the abandoned tennis courts, regardless of the inclement weather, the sisters are brought up with determination and intuition also by their mother. A complete, committed family that works towards a common goal.

The plot takes the viewer beyond tennis, and shows how the key to the success of this family is centered on the planning of the father and the talent that both parents see in their daughters. “If you don’t plan to fail, your plan will fail, ”said parent Richard Williams..

For Will Smith, star and producer of the film, the plot of “King Richard, a winning family” is a story that he describes as follows: “In essence, it is about wanting to be the best versions of ourselves. And sometimes our circumstances may not match that, and it is up to the strength of the human spirit to master those circumstances. It is desire, satisfaction for all of us ”.

“King Richard, a winning family” is a Warner Bros production, starring two Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali”, “In pursuit of happiness”, “Bad Boys for Life”) and the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men). Oracene “Brandy” Williams is portrayed by Aunjanue Ellis, while Venus Williams by Saniyya Sidney and Serena Williams by Demi Singleton.