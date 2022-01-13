Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck are nominated for SAG Awards

The Oscar race might need more in-person acting sparkle this year, but it doesn’t lack star power. Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck received individual nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), while “Belfast” and “CODA” were nominated for the highest honor of the show. Guild, the one with the best cast.

The nominations were announced by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on an Instagram Live. Although they became known virtually due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, they represented one of the most significant mornings in an awards season largely extinguished by the pandemic.

With Belfast Y CODA (which includes Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez), compete for the SAG for the best cast House of gucci (“The Gucci house”), Don’t look up (“Don’t look up”) and King richard (“King Richard: A Winning Family”). Notably, they were left out of this category West side story (“Love without barriers”) by Steven Spielberg, which did receive a nomination for best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose, and “The Power of the Dog” (“The power of the dog”) by Jane Campion. Campion’s film, however, received three individual nominations: for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The candidates for best supporting actress are, along with DeBose and Dunst, Caitriona Balfe for “Belfast”, Cate Blanchett for “Nightmare Alley” (“The Alley of Lost Souls”) and Ruth Negga for “Passing” (“Chiaroscuro” ).

Nominees for Best Supporting Actor: Affleck for “The Tender Bar,” Bradley Cooper for “Licorice Pizza,” Troy Kotsur for “CODA,” Jared Leto for “House of Gucci,” and Smit-McPhee. Notably, Kotsur is the first deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination.

The SAGs will get more attention this awards season as the Golden Globes, usually the opening party on the final stretch leading up to the Oscars, barely rang out this year. The winners were announced Sunday on Twitter during a private ceremony due to Hollywood’s boycott of the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association on diversity and ethics issues. The increase in omicron also caused the Critics Choice Awards to postpone its in-person gala on January 9. For the second year, awards season went virtual and he’s struggled to make a lot of noise.

But the SAG nominations suggest there will be quite a few familiar faces in this year’s contest. In addition to Will Smith for King richard and Cumberbatch, the nominees for best actor are: Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth (Macbeth’s tragedy), Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom! and Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos.

For the best actress award competing Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci”, Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (“The eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter” (“The lost girl ”), Nicole Kidman for“ Being the Ricardos ”and Jennifer Hudson for“ Respect ”(“ Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story ”).

The SAG Awards, presented by the actors union SAG-AFTRA, are among the most trusted benchmarks of the Oscars. Rarely does a movie or performance that wasn’t nominated by screen actors end up winning Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the most influence.

But last year, SAG and the academy diverged more than usual. Only one of its award-winning actors, Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah” (“Judas and the black messiah”), also won the Oscar. The other SAG winners were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari.” Aaron Sorkin’s court drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” won the SAG for best cast, while Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” which featured many non-professional and non-professional actors. it was nominated for best cast, it won the Oscar for best picture.

That track record will give hope to fans of Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), who was overlooked by the guild, as well as Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”), Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”) and Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story ”).

While some of the year’s most popular blockbusters have been endorsed to give the Oscars a populist shake, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Dune.” (“Duna”) and “No Time To Die” (“No time to die”) received no major nominations Wednesday from the actors’ guild. However, “Dune” and “No Time to Die” were joined by “Black Widow” (“Black Widow”), “The Matrix Resurrections” (“Matrix Resurrections”) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. ”(“ Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings ”) in the doubles section.

On the other hand, the most popular television series of 2021 did get a lot of recognition. Netflix’s “Squid Game” was nominated for four SAG Awards, including Best Drama Series.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recalled Wednesday seeing the scandal of the ceremonies at the Shrine Auditorium across the street from the University of Southern California when he was studying there.

“At that time I told myself that I would like my work to be one day in an American film awards,” he said in an interview. “Now I remember those memories.”

Series star Lee Jung-jae said he felt an “electric shock” when his name was announced among the nominees. He is a veteran of Korean television and film, and has laughed at questions from the American media about his unexpected success.

“I have decided that I am now a rookie actor!” He said Wednesday holding a bottle of wine.

The TV categories were also led by HBO’s “Succession” (with four nominations including best drama series and best actor, for Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox); “Ted Lasso” (five mentions including best comedy series) and “The Morning Show” (four nominations including best drama series).

The 28th annual SAG Awards will be on February 27 and will air on TNT and TBS. The Academy Awards are scheduled for March 27.