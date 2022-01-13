Will Smith dominates Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in Drama for Rey Richard

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 09.01.2022 21:33:23





The big favorite Will Smith won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Film for King Richard: a winning family, feature film that tells the story of the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Through Twitter, they released recognition for the also great favorite for many to win the prestigious Oscar Award.

“Save the drama for Will Smith, who takes home the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Film – Drama“wrote the Golden Globes.

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) were Smith’s contenders. to win the award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

With this and the predictions that have been made, Will Smith becomes one of the great favorites to be nominated and win the Oscar for Best Actor, which has already been denied twice and most recently for Looking for happiness.

King richard recently arrived on the platform streaming HBO Maxy is still available in select movie theaters for purists to enjoy. moviegoers.

