Who is Amalia from the “Calendar” series?

The Serie Calendar, produced by Cubavisión and RTV Comercial, achieved what usually does not happen: conquer a large part of the public from the first episode. Magda González, the director, confessed to me that “no, the truth was I didn’t expect that much”. The explosion of applause on the networks was almost unanimous. Any comment against it airing on Sunday and I wonder: Why not? It is already broadcast on Tuesdays at ten at night.

But hey, I will comment on Calendar at some point, now I introduce you to Amalia, the soul of stories. Rather, you already know Amalia, but perhaps you want to know who Clarita García is, the actress who gives her life. Here is his story …

Do you remember acting as a child? For whom?

-Yes. The first time I stood on a stage I was five years old, I was in preschool and I sang Vinegar, by Teresita Fernández, for a singing contest. I remember seeing myself dressed in a red lace robe and two red bows on the scooters. I won first prize and my mom kissed me a lot.

Acting, is it something genetic in the family?

– Well, in my family, my parents have always been computer scientists, although I confess that with a very special taste for beauty, art and music. They always played Silvio and Pablo and my father, who raised me, always talked about his favorite actress, Meryl Streep, and Isabel Santos. On the other hand, I have my biological father who has always been linked to the world of culture. He has his clown named Rollo. From the age of 14, wanting to prepare to take the tests at the National School of Art (ENA), I started doing children’s activities with him.

How and when did you take the entrance exams for the career?

–At the age of 15 I went to Caimito for the provincial recruitment workshop and thus entered the ENA. And then, upon graduation, at the age of 19, to the tests for the Higher Institute of Art (ISA).

What did the academy bring you?

–Both the ENA and the ISA have been my training path. That school time is unforgettable and I remember it with joy and intensity because I always decided to make the most of my time to learn as much as possible. I was surrounded by excellent teachers, who guided me with their light and truth and gave me and my colleagues many tools to always have how to create each character. I loved the ENA and I loved the ISA. Inside I feel very happy to have continued studying, and if I could, I would continue.

How do you get to El Público?

-I was filming Noisy, and although my dear Mariela López had offered me the possibility of graduating with scenes from the series, I wanted to graduate in theater. At that time he shared a sentimental relationship with Yanier Palmero, an actor also from Teatro El Público. He spoke with Carlos Díaz to see if I could graduate. Carlos said yes. I remember that his first word when we presented him with an essay for my thesis was: “Candela!” From then on I belong to the company.

“I have participated in works such as: King’s Night, Water drops on hot stones, The other side, The Decameron, The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, The other room, Ana in the tropics, Antigonon an epic contingent, among other pieces ”.

And when and how to television?

– I was in the third year of the ENA when they reported a casting that Rafael González (Cheíto) was doing, for a version of the story by Julio Cortázar Game over. I applied and they chose me. That was the first thing I did on television. Then I didn’t come back until Noisy.

How did you prepare for the casting of Amalia?

-I got very excited from the first meeting of casting. They gave me a lot of desire to introduce myself and do well. They gave us three scenes. I immediately looked with my father for the colorful costumes of a puppeteer and a puppet that he uses in his presentations. My child served me as an audience while I rehearsed in the living room of the house The march of the vowels. So I did with the other two scenes. The day of casting I asked permission to change my clothes and start showing my version of Amalia.

At what point did Magda González tell you that the role was yours?

–When finishing the last scene, Magda called the entire production team and told them that she had made a decision. He looked at me and said: “You are Amalia.” I got really excited.

How did you prepare? Is there an Amalia in real life that inspired you?

-The first person I thought of was the actor Ray Cruz, because he had interpreted the history teacher, Manuel, excellently in Delivery. I wondered how he could have done it and how he had learned so much handwriting. I wanted to call him, but he didn’t give me time.

“I thought a lot about my path as a high school student. I thought of my teacher and friend Dania Hechenique, librarian at the high school where I studied, about her passion for books, her sensitivity and the way she created a play with her students and filled with courage we presented it in different places in Artemisa. That inspired me. I also spoke with my friend Osvaldo Hernández, who was my Cuban Studies teacher at ISA. He advised me to find the classroom space as a stage and move within it with the truth of the character.

“Although I didn’t have time for other things I wanted to do, I focused on Amalia’s biography, on reading a biographical book by Dulce María Loynaz with it as the headline and seeing several more times Hello hemingway. That helped me a lot ”.

Weren’t you afraid to repeat yourself with the antecedents of Conduct Y Delivery?

-Magda spoke a lot about Conduct in the testing process. The memory of Alina in Carmela was always with me. I was not afraid to repeat codes. I remember one day of filming when the actor Ernesto Codner, who plays the character of Orestes, told me that I looked like Alina in Carmela. That gave me a lot of encouragement and pride.

Honestly, were you surprised by that explosion of flattery on the social media?

-I was very surprised. We were all in some way prepared for the public to be receiving it calmly, since the first and second chapters are about introducing the characters and also getting used to the new schedule. And suddenly it was a great joy to see so many people on the networks expressing their positive and sincere comments.

What I have not asked you and want to say …

–The dream is always that the public, for whom we work, is able to identify with the characters. May the series fill you with encouragement, motivation, strength to never give up and move on. We all hope that you continue to like it and that you continue to accompany each character on their journey.

See also

What you don’t know about the teleserie Calendar (+ Survey)

(Taken from La Jiribilla)