When Manuel Lapuente trained the “Tri” with a “Rocky” movie

Every technical director who has gone through the Mexican team usually leaves an essence in their groups, from polemics to sporting feats. Manuel Lapuente He was one of the Mexican coaches who achieved outstanding achievements with the team.

He lived two processes with him Tri when he took command of the national team and in his second stage at the head of the national team he participated in the 1998 France World Cup. Although Mexico did not go to the famous “fifth game”, it did give some joys to the fans.

During the regular phase of the competition, the Tri de Lapuente showed determination against the rivals he faced. Part of the strategy of the former coach of the team consisted of motivate your players with self-improvement movies and sportsmanship, which is why on one occasion he prepared the team with a film of Rocky Balboa, the figure of American cinema that Sylvester Stallone starred in.

Who was in charge of airing this anecdote was the sports journalist Fernando Schwartz. The former collaborator of Televisa shared the anecdote on the YouTube channel of Tone of Valdés. When Schwartz had coverage of the Tri, installed a television study on the concentration of the national team to have a high coverage of their participation in the World Cup in 98.

It was like this He approached Manuel Lapuente and discovered his role as a “motivational coach” through cinematographic products. Prior to his commitment to Belgium, the coach of Tricolor approached Fernando Schwartz to ask him for a american boxer movie, since his intention was to prepare them mentally to show that the rival had no potential to defeat them.

“They were going to play against Belgium and Lapuente told me: ‘Hey, I can’t get Rocky where he fucks the Russian, I want them to see it so they can see that the big boys from Belgium are not going to do anything to us.”

Thanks to the media that the reporter from Televisa managed to get the video and give it to Manuel Lapuente for the whole club to see and be motivated before going out onto the Parc Lescure pitch.

Fernando Schwartz immediately contacted a producer from the Chapultepec television station to have the recording on time and give it to Lapuente.

“I had a satellite dish going and back to Mexico in the concentration. I spoke to Benjamín Hidalgo, ‘hey get yourself Rocky v in Blockbuster and send it to me. ‘ He sent it to me at dawn by satellite Y We gave it to Lapuente to show it to the players”Schwartz recalled.

That game Mexico managed to overcome a score of 2 – 0 against them and end it with a draw. During the first, those led by Lapuente lost with two annotations against him; but at minute 75 Ricardo Peláez made it 2-1 and later on Luis Hernandez The matador agreed on 2 – 2.

The tie served them to qualify for the round of 16 where they lost 2 – 1 against Germany.

As Fernando Schwartz recalled, he was in charge of accompanying the helmsman of the Tricolor to look for different inspirational films to work with the mental aspect of the players during the 98 World Cup.

“I had accompanied him here in Mexico to buy motivational films, one day he showed them how a guy survived 100 degrees below zero in a refrigerator, resistance, resilience,” he explained.

Although the participation of the Mexican team ended up being defeated by Germany, to 1999 Lapuente achieved the Confederations Cup by defeating Brazil, one of the favorite countries for the title, on the field of Aztec stadium.

Manuel Lapuente left the Tri in the year 2000 shortly after being eliminated from the Gold Cup in the quarterfinal phase.

