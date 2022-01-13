WhatsApp will finally let you play audios in the background

This new WhatsApp feature is already available in beta 22.1.72 for iOS and is in development in beta 2.22.3.1 for Android.

One of the functionalities most used by the millions of WhatsApp users around the world are voice notes and, for this reason, the instant messaging application owned by Meta has not stopped improve this feature over the last few months.

Thus, at the beginning of last year it added the possibility of changing the playback speed of voice notes, in September we learned that the messaging app was working on a function that will allow transcribing voice notes to text and, recently, WhatsApp launched a new function that allows you to listen to the audios before sending them.

Well, now WhatsApp takes another step in this regard, since we have just learned that the most popular messaging application in the world will allow you, finally, play audios in the background.

Playing voice notes in the background is coming to WhatsApp

The guys at WABetaInfo have found a new global voice memo player that will allow you to play the audios in the background, which is now available for some testers of beta 22.1.72 for iOS and, in addition, it is also under development in beta 2.22.3.1 for Android.

Currently, if you play a voice note on WhatsApp and switch to another chat, this audio stops, but, as you can see in the screenshots that we leave below these lines, with this new function that the messaging app is implementing when play an audio and go to another conversation, you can continue listening thanks to the new global voice note player that appears at the top of the application.

This new player has a progress bar and three buttons that will allow you to pause, resume, or dismiss any voice memos that you’ve started listening to.

What is not yet clear is whether this new WhatsApp audio player it will still work if you exit the app, although most likely it is not.

Now, we can only wait for this new functionality Reach all users of the WhatsApp Beta for iOS and Android as soon as possible, since it is the previous step so that it lands on the stable version.

